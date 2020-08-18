ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

To get the shortest possible day (daylight), we want a late sunrise and early sunset. We might expect it to occur on Dec. 21. But it doesn’t. The dates of latest sunrise and earliest sunset depends on latitude.

Here’s what happens in Tomah, Wisconsin. The latest sunrise is Jan. 3 at 7:37 a.m. The earliest sunset is Dec. 9 at about 4:24 p.m. Up to Dec. 9, the sunrise gets later and sunsets earlier, so the days shorten. From Dec. 9 to Dec. 21, sunsets get later, and sunrises also get later but advance faster than sunset, so days continue to get shorter.

From Dec. 21, the solstice, to Jan. 3, both sunrise and sunset continue to get later, but sunset advances faster, so the days get longer. After Jan. 3, sunrise is earlier and sunset is later, so each day is longer. December 21 (sometimes Dec. 22) remains the shortest day of the year, with about nine hours of daylight and 15 hours of darkness.

Why aren’t the latest sunrise and earliest sunset on the same day, namely Dec. 21, the winter solstice? Two factors are involved. First, the Earth’s axis is tilted 23.5 degrees with respect to its plane of orbit around the sun. Second, the Earth’s orbit around the sun is not a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse or oval shape. It is the first, that tilt thing, that is most important.