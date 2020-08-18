ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION:
How much daylight do we lose each day after the summer solstice of June 21?
ANSWER: The summer solstice, which occurs around June 21, is the longest day of the year in terms of daylight. Here in Tomah, the sun rises at 5:19 a.m. and sets at 8:48 p.m. on June 21. We receive 15 hours and 29 minutes of daylight on June 21.
For the winter solstice, shortest day of the year, which is about Dec. 21, sunrise is at 7:33 a.m. and sunset is 4:27 p.m., giving us eight hours and 54 minutes. That’s a difference of real close to 6.5 hours or 390 minutes more daylight on June 21 compared to Dec. 21.
A calculation shows that 390 minutes over 182 days comes out to two minutes, eight seconds lost daylight each day, on average, from June 21 to December 21. That’s just an average. It’s slightly more at the wquinoxes of March 21 and September 21. Slightly less at the summer and winter solstices.
Does Daylight Saving Time play a role into this? No. Daylight Saving Time only changes the time at which the sun will rise and set by “falling back” or “springing ahead” an hour. The amount of daylight is unchanged. The amount of daylight depends on the rotation and revolution of the Earth around the sun, not on any man-made time construct.
The common wisdom is that June 21, the summer solstice, is the longest day of the year and that Dec. 21, the winter solstice, is the shortest day of the year. And that is true.
To get the shortest possible day (daylight), we want a late sunrise and early sunset. We might expect it to occur on Dec. 21. But it doesn’t. The dates of latest sunrise and earliest sunset depends on latitude.
Here’s what happens in Tomah, Wisconsin. The latest sunrise is Jan. 3 at 7:37 a.m. The earliest sunset is Dec. 9 at about 4:24 p.m. Up to Dec. 9, the sunrise gets later and sunsets earlier, so the days shorten. From Dec. 9 to Dec. 21, sunsets get later, and sunrises also get later but advance faster than sunset, so days continue to get shorter.
From Dec. 21, the solstice, to Jan. 3, both sunrise and sunset continue to get later, but sunset advances faster, so the days get longer. After Jan. 3, sunrise is earlier and sunset is later, so each day is longer. December 21 (sometimes Dec. 22) remains the shortest day of the year, with about nine hours of daylight and 15 hours of darkness.
Why aren’t the latest sunrise and earliest sunset on the same day, namely Dec. 21, the winter solstice? Two factors are involved. First, the Earth’s axis is tilted 23.5 degrees with respect to its plane of orbit around the sun. Second, the Earth’s orbit around the sun is not a perfect circle, but rather an ellipse or oval shape. It is the first, that tilt thing, that is most important.
The time of day when the sun gets to its highest point in the sky is called solar noon, and the time from one solar noon to the next one is called the solar day. The length of the solar day is not constant through the year. Around the winter and summer solstices (Dec. 21 and June 21), it is a tad more than 24 hours and near the spring and fall equinoxes (March 21 and Sept. 21), it is slightly less than 24 hours.
The length of the solar day is determined mostly by the rotation of the Earth on its axis, and a little bit by its revolution around the sun. We don’t like to tell time using solar days, because we want every day to be the same, exactly 24 hours. Our clocks don’t run on solar time. Our clocks average out the variations in the solar day, making every day the same length, and so our clocks don’t agree with the solar day.
Solar noon rarely occurs exactly at clock noon. During the winter solstice, solar noon occurs at a slightly later time each day because the solar day is slightly more than 24 hours. When we talk about “earliest sunset,” we mean earliest according to our constantly running clocks. The difference between clock time and solar time create the phenomenon. If sundials were used to tell time, the latest sunrise and earliest sunset would occur on Dec. 21, the winter solstice. Oh, it can get complicated!
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
