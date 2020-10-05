ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Can I tap someone’s telephone?

ANSWER Yes, you can, but you should not. It’s illegal and immoral and a downright dirty rotten trick. Wiretapping is the monitoring of telephone and internet conversations by a third party. Wiretapping seems to occur all the time in crime and spy movies. It is illegal in all developed democracies to safeguard a person’s privacy. Wiretapping requires law enforcement agencies to get a court order.

We assume our phone lines are secure. And they probably are because nobody cares enough to listen. But if somebody wants to hear us order pizza or talk to Aunt Molly, it is quite easy.

Old time phone tapping was quite simple. Three bundled telephone wires come into your house. The conversation is carried on the red and green wires, and the ringer is the yellow wire. The receiver you pick up has a microphone you talk into, and a speaker to put to your ear.

All you need for listening is the speaker part. If you wire or tap a handset across the red and green wire, you hear the conversation. These handsets are the same ones that linemen use to make sure your telephone is working. And it is the same as adding another telephone to the telephones already in the house.