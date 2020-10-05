ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Can I tap someone’s telephone?
ANSWER Yes, you can, but you should not. It’s illegal and immoral and a downright dirty rotten trick. Wiretapping is the monitoring of telephone and internet conversations by a third party. Wiretapping seems to occur all the time in crime and spy movies. It is illegal in all developed democracies to safeguard a person’s privacy. Wiretapping requires law enforcement agencies to get a court order.
We assume our phone lines are secure. And they probably are because nobody cares enough to listen. But if somebody wants to hear us order pizza or talk to Aunt Molly, it is quite easy.
Old time phone tapping was quite simple. Three bundled telephone wires come into your house. The conversation is carried on the red and green wires, and the ringer is the yellow wire. The receiver you pick up has a microphone you talk into, and a speaker to put to your ear.
All you need for listening is the speaker part. If you wire or tap a handset across the red and green wire, you hear the conversation. These handsets are the same ones that linemen use to make sure your telephone is working. And it is the same as adding another telephone to the telephones already in the house.
The tapper could splice into the line outside your house or at the junction box. He could attach a listening device or tape recorder that would activate whenever the phone is used. Such voice-activated recorders are often used for taking dictation by doctors, lawyers, CEO’s, writers, etc.
Another method to tap a phone is to install a bug or tiny radio transmitter into the telephone receiver. Many of these bugs pick up any sound in the room, not just the telephone conversation. The receiver is placed in a nearby room or car or van parked on the street. These listening devices are often depicted in movies. Keep in mind, however, that such activity is illegal.
Many of us use cordless phones. The handset has a radio transmitter that sends our conversations to a base unit. Anyone with a scanner can listen in on those conversations. However, the newer cordless phones that operate in the 1.9 GHz, 2.4 GHz, or 5.8 GHz range have a simple encryption technology that makes it harder for eavesdroppers to listen.
Are cell phones safe? Cell phones send radio signals to receivers located in “cells” that range in size from several hundred yards to 20 miles across. As you travel from cell to cell, the signal from your cell phone is transferred to the nearest cell tower. Most of the newer cell phone systems are digital, and more difficult for scanners to monitor.
What is the riskiest and scariest thing around? It’s those hobbyists and corporate spies driving around the office or neighborhood using a laptop and free software that captures data transmitted to and from wi-fi computer networks and printers.
Some precautions. Use a wired-in telephone, not a cordless phone if you give credit card numbers and expiration dates when ordering stuff. Use a firewall and anti-virus software on your computer. Use web-based email that has the secure https, not the normal http (notice the ‘s’ on the end) if you order goods off the Internet.
Cell phone tapping is when someone gains access to your phone without your permission and usually without your knowledge. There are a bunch of apps such out there, such as Neatspy, Spyier, Minspy, and FlexiSPY. The installed software can track all activities of the target cell phone. Many of the apps can listen in and record live calls. Some offer the ability to track text messages, track GPS locations, and see photos and videos. The apps run in the background so the cell phone’s user won’t even know that it is running. Many of these apps are purchased by parents to monitor their children’s cell phone activity.
The advice from communication security people: Never consider any email or telephone conversion to be confidential and do not use any kind of phone or computer to say or transmit anything, including photos, that you might regret or be ashamed of later.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
