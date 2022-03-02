ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: When did people stop believing the Earth was flat?

ANSWER: The short answer: about 600 B.C. Early people had no idea they were living on a sphere, a huge ball, if you will. They thought they walked around on a large flat disk. They were not stupid. Most scientists believe the human brain has not changed much over the past 50,000 years.

It made sense to them that the Earth is flat. Even today, most activities that we engage in can be performed without a hitch by assuming the Earth is flat. We use a tool for building and carpentry call a “level”!

Many people think that Christopher Columbus proved the Earth was round by sailing to the Caribbean area in 1492. But long before that, humans knew the Earth was round as soon as a single civilization spread across a large north-south distance and could exchange information. Those were the Greeks.

The Greeks saw the positions of the stars change as they traveled north or south. The farther south they went, the higher the southern stars would rise each night. That only made sense if the surface of the Earth curved away in every direction, as if it were a sphere.

It also explained why the shadow of the Earth on the moon during a lunar eclipse appeared to be round. Additional proof came when folks noticed ships sailing away from ports. The last piece of the ship they saw was the top of the mast.

Irrefutable evidence came when Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan (1480-1521) finished circumnavigating the Earth in 1521, under the flag of Spain. Magellan, with five ships and 270 sailors, set out in August 1519. Magellan was killed in the Philippines, three of his ships were lost, and only two ships and 19 of the original 270 complement made it back to Spain. That’s a rough trip.

The first photo of the Earth from space was taken in 1959 by NASA’s Explorer VI satellite. It was blurry, but you could tell the Earth was round. The most famous single photo of the whole Earth was the “Blue Marble” taken by the Apollo 17 crew in 1972 with a Hasselblad point and shoot camera, 28,000 miles from Earth. The crew of Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans and Harrison Schmitt were on their way to the moon.

If you have difficulty believing the Earth is round, you may join the Flat Earth Society. Their core tenets are: Gravity doesn’t exit. The Earth does not rotate or revolve. NASA is the biggest hoax of all time. If the Earth was round, airplanes would fly out of the atmosphere. The Earth is not a planet. Annual membership is $10.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

