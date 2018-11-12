This week’s question was asked by:a friend.
QUESTION: Who is “the boy who harvested the wind”?
ANSWER: That would be William Kamkwamba, born in 1987 in the land-locked country of Malawi. Malawi is tucked in the southeastern corner of Africa, surrounded by Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Mozambique. In dirt-poor Malawi, young William, at age 14, was forced to drop out of school in 2002 because his country was stricken by drought and famine. He was needed by his family to scrounge for food. His parents were destitute and unable to pay the $80 per year for his tuition.
William frequented the village library down the road from his house. The library has a sign that reads “A Gift from the Americans.” Young William read science books, such as Using Energy, which is about electricity and windmills. He dreamed of building a windmill-powered generator that would bring electricity and water to his village. His friends and neighbors called him crazy. Only two percent of Malawians had electricity and running water.
Using scrap metal, bicycle halves and tractor parts, William forged a working contraption that powered four lights. Another machine drove a water pump to battle the drought. News of William's magetsi a mphepo − his "electric wind" − spread beyond the borders of his home.
The story first came to light from local reporters and was consequently picked up by international newspapers and various blogs. The boy became an inspiration to those around the world. He was a guest at an Ingenuity Fair in Ghana in August 2009. He was invited to talk at a TED Conference in Tanzania. Several attendees pledged to finance his secondary education. He attended an African Bible Christian Academy in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, to finish his high school education. William received a scholarship to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, graduating in 2014.
William made several guest appearances on television shows. He was invited to be a guest speaker at the prestigious 2011 Google Science Fair. More honors and awards followed. The movie, William and the Windmill, won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary Feature Film in Austin, Texas, in 2013. TIME magazine named William Kamkwamba one of the “30 People Under 30 Changing the World”.
The book, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, is a children’s book of 28 pages of text and illustrated with oil paintings and cut-paper collages of William’s life at home and in the fields and of his tinkering and construction of the windmill.
In 2010, the University of Florida selected The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind as the common book of required reading for all incoming students. In 2014, both Auburn University and the University of Michigan College of Engineering followed suit. William made an appearance at each college, gave a talk, and signed books.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
