QUESTION: Who invented guns?

ANSWER: No one person invented the gun. It was a result of much innovation, refinement, ability to machine metal, knowledge of how to handle explosives and trial and error. The first gun was essentially a hand cannon. It consisted of a strong metal tube open at one end and a hole drilled into the tube near the closed end. Gunpowder was loaded into the tube and a ball or bullet rammed down the barrel. A fuse (or a bit of poured powder) was stuck into the drilled hole. When the fuse was ignited, the gunpowder turned into a gas and pushed the ball out of the open end of the barrel with tremendous velocity. People started using hand cannons around the year 1430.

The blunderbuss, a gun associated with the pilgrims, had a short barrel and flared muzzle. The widened barrel sped loading and spread the shot. The ignition mechanism for a gun is called a lock. The matchlock had a slow burning rope that was ignited ahead of time, and then moved into position to light the gunpowder when desired. It had its limitations. Rainy weather put out the burning rope, and the rope glowed at night giving away its position to game and enemy.

The flintlock was a big breakthrough and lasted for over 300 years. Flint is a kind of rock. When flint strikes steel, the hot sparks of iron ignite the gunpowder. The flintlock was the soldier’s main firearm during the Revolutionary War.

The percussion cap was perfected by the time of our Civil War. The cap, about the size of a pencil eraser, was made of a chemical compound called mercuric fulminate, which is highly explosive. The cap fit over a nipple from which a tube extended to the powder waiting to be lit.

The cartridge came along about the time of the Civil War. The powder and bullet were enclosed in a metal shell with the powder sitting right behind the bullet. The powder was ignited by a sharp blow to either the rim or the center of the shell. All modern rifles and handguns fire cartridges.

Repeating rifles saw use near the end of the American Civil War and on into the Indian Wars. The most talked about was the Henry rifle, with a lever action, firing .44 rimfire cartridges with 15 kept in a magazine located under the barrel. It offered an unprecedented rate of fire compared to the muzzle loading rifles used by both Federal and Confederate troops. The seven-shot .52-caliber Spencer also was issued to Union soldiers. Both Henry and Spencer repeating rifles were produced in limited amounts, but they made a huge impression on Rebel troops, who complained they could “load up on Sunday and shoot the rest of the week.”

