ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

During the fall months, cranberry growers monitor their bogs for frost on cold nights. You may witness growers running their irrigation systems, coating the fruit with a blanket of water. Water protects the plants. As the sprayed water coats the plants and berries, it begins to freeze. The physical process of water turning to ice releases heat, and this heat warms the plants. So long as water continues to freeze and release heat, the berries are protected. We see the same thing happening in Florida with the orange crop.

An often-asked question is, which fruits float and which fruits sink and why? Cranberries float in water because they have four air pockets. Apples float due to 25 percent of the volume being air. An orange will float because the rind is filled with tiny air pockets. A peeled orange will sink. Bananas, lemons, and pears float. Potatoes sink. Turnips and sweet potatoes sometimes float and sometimes sink.