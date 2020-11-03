ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why is it colder in the cranberry bogs compared to downtown Tomah or Sparta?
ANSWER: There are two main reasons. First, cranberry bogs are generally the lowest area in any landscape and can typically be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than the surrounding higher ground. Cool air is more dense than warm air and will settle in the lowest places. We see this effect when we notice fog in the valleys during the summer. The cooler air in the valleys can’t hold as much moisture as the warmer air at higher altitudes. The moisture in the air condenses on dust particles and oxygen molecules to form fog.
Secondly, cranberry plants contribute to radiation cooling which occurs mainly on clear, cloudless nights. Short waves of visible light from the sun strike the Earth. Longer waves, in the invisible infrared region, radiate from the Earth. There is always a balance between absorption of short waves with a loss of longer waves by radiation. Cranberry plants are ideal radiators. The cooling effect of radiation can cause frost to form on surfaces, even if the air temperature does not fall below freezing. We notice this cooling mechanism that’s responsible for black ice forming on surfaces exposed to the clear night sky, especially on roadway bridges and overpasses.
Growing cranberries is a year-round operation requiring a huge capital investment. Cranberry bogs or beds must have an abundant supply of fresh water, access to a source of sand, the ability to hold flood water and level site topography. Cranberry vines produce horizontal stems called runners that may grow up to six feet long and can spread profusely over the bog's floor.
Sanding is crucial to the health of the cranberries and the bog itself. A half-inch layer of sand is applied to the surface of the cranberry bogs. During the winter, growers may apply sand to the ice. After the spring thaw, the sand filters all the way down to the vines. This stimulates new growth because the sand covers the stems, which encourages rooting and enables the vines to become more productive. Sanding also reduces insect populations, suppresses disease, and controls weeds.
The beds must be sprayed for weeds. Bees are trucked in to support pollination. The growers flood the cranberry bogs (which often freeze over) to protect the vines and buds from injuries associated with cold weather. Older beds are renovated, and new beds need planting. Sprinkler systems are required to help cranberry crops contend with the summer heat. The fall harvest takes place every year from mid-September to early November.
At harvest time, the dry bogs are flooded. The berries are sheared loose with modified harrows, and they float to the water's surface. The berries are corralled. The bobbing berries are gathered and lifted into trucks and sent to the processing plant. Wisconsin actually provides nearly 60 percent of the U.S. supply of cranberries. A barrel of cranberries weighs 100 pounds. The entire U.S. production is about 9 million barrels. Cranberries have become a sought-after crop because they're versatile and packed with nutrients and antioxidants.
During the fall months, cranberry growers monitor their bogs for frost on cold nights. You may witness growers running their irrigation systems, coating the fruit with a blanket of water. Water protects the plants. As the sprayed water coats the plants and berries, it begins to freeze. The physical process of water turning to ice releases heat, and this heat warms the plants. So long as water continues to freeze and release heat, the berries are protected. We see the same thing happening in Florida with the orange crop.
An often-asked question is, which fruits float and which fruits sink and why? Cranberries float in water because they have four air pockets. Apples float due to 25 percent of the volume being air. An orange will float because the rind is filled with tiny air pockets. A peeled orange will sink. Bananas, lemons, and pears float. Potatoes sink. Turnips and sweet potatoes sometimes float and sometimes sink.
Back to that radiation idea. Air conditioning on school buses means opening the windows, which on a hot day simply lets in hot air. More states and districts are finding that painting the top white makes for a cooler ride. Tests done in several states, in both summer and winter, found that white-topped buses were on average 10 degrees cooler and as much at 17 degrees cooler at peak hours. Yellow will absorb about 40 to 50 percent of the sun’s energy, while white will absorb only about 20 to 30 percent. Wisconsin allows for a school bus to have a white roof. However, the front and rear roof cap must be yellow or black. Also, the white cannot extent below the top of the side windows. Those trademark London double-decker red buses now have a white top.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
