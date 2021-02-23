ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How thick can the ice get on Lake Tomah?

ANSWER: As of this writing on Feb. 14, 2021, the ice is about 15 inches thick on Lake Tomah. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources does not provide information on lake ice thickness. They have some general recommendations. Four inches should hold a man, five inches will likely hold a snowmobile, eight inches will support a car or light pickup truck. To cover themselves, they do not recommend driving anything on the ice.

The DNR also says that bait and sporting goods shops, plus snowmobile and fishing clubs, know a lake’s history and nuances and share information with locals and visitors about changes in the ice or spots to watch out for. The DNR says, “Locals may know where to go for the most up-to-date information, so if you’re visiting, do your homework ahead of time on whom you can contact. There are too many variables, like the wind, current and temperature, to give out a safe minimum ice thickness for different weights on different lakes.”

Ice is rarely the same thickness across a body of water and changes often. Don’t go in areas that you’re not familiar with. Checking ice thickness is as easy as standing next to the guy with the ice auger and asking him.