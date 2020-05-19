ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Over much wine, Priestly blathered on about his oxygen discovery, something that Lavoisier was working on but had not noticed the stream of oxygen. As soon as Priestly left town, Lavoisier headed straight to his lab. Lavoisier married rich, he was 28 and she was 13, and owned half of the company, Ferme, that collected taxes for the crown. It was a royal shakedown as Lavoisier cleared as much as $5 million a year in today’s money.

Lavoisier poured his fortune into science. His team constructed a huge mobile lens that could burn diamonds with sunlight. The prevailing theory was that combustion was supported by a substance called phlogiston. After numerous experiments, Lavoisier proved that oxygen explained the chemistry of burning and that burning always seemed to involve oxygen combining with a substance and releasing heat and light. For example, wood and coal combined with oxygen to form carbon dioxide, which then floated away.

In September 1775, Lavoisier made claim to this new element, which he called oxygen, at a scientific meeting in Paris, just one year after blabbermouth Priestly tipped him off. Over in England, Priestly fumed.