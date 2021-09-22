ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why is the first day of fall, the autumnal equinox, sometimes on Sept. 22 and sometimes on Sept. 23?

ANSWER: The autumnal equinox this year is Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 2:21 p.m. The fall season begins, and theoretically it is the day of the year when all points on the Earth’s surface experience the same 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness. A similar event takes place around March 21 and is termed the vernal or spring equinox. The word equinox means “equal night” in Latin.

Consider the image of the Earth going around the sun in a flat plane, with the sun in the middle of that flat plane. The Earth spins on its axis once every 24 hours, giving us day and night. But the Earth’s axis of rotation is also tilted 23.5 degrees to that flat plane as it orbits the sun.

For half the year, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted slightly toward the sun, giving our Northern Hemisphere longer days and the hotter weather of summer. The other half of the year, the Northern Hemisphere points away from the sun, bringing on shorter days and the colder days of winter.

A mention was made of 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime on dates of the autumnal and vernal equinoxes. It is not quite true, due to the fact that the earth’s orbit is slightly elliptical and the light from the sun is refracted or bent as it goes through the atmosphere. We do get just a bit more than 12 hours of daylight on the autumnal equinox.

We can blame or thank Pope Gregory XIII for introducing our modern-day calendar in 1582. The Gregorian calendar was a slight modification of the Julian calendar mandated by Julius Caesar in 46 BC. The equinox dates change because of the difference in how the Gregorian calendar defines a year of 365 days and the time it takes the Earth to orbit the sun, which is about a quarter of a day more than 365. Put another way, the Earth is not in the same spot every year on a given date.

This has the effect of having the September equinox occur six hours later than the previous year’s September equinox. This eventually moves the date by one day. When a leap year comes along, it sort of resets the clock.

Last year, 2020, the fall equinox was on Sept. 22 at 8:30 a.m. This year, 2021, it is Sept. 22, at 2:21 p.m. as noted above. That is about six hours later than the previous year. Next year, 2022, the autumnal equinox is Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. In 2023, it is Sept. 23 at 1:50 a.m. Note that it is about six hours later each year.

But 2024 is a leap year. The clock has been reset to Sept. 22, not Sept. 23, which would occur if there was no leap year. It works out that we have three years in a row when the autumnal equinox is Sept. 22, followed by a year when it is Sept. 23.

The full moon nearest the September equinox is known as the harvest moon in the Northern Hemisphere. The time between one moonrise to another around this period becomes shorter. Normally, the moon rises about 50 minutes later every day. Around the harvest moon, the time difference between two successive moonrises decreases to about 35 minutes for a few days. This phenomenon occurs due to the low angle that the moon’s orbit around the Earth makes with the horizon during this time of year.

In the old days, the early moonrise for a few days around the equinox in the Northern Hemisphere meant that farmers had moonlight to harvest their crops for a longer time in the evenings. In some areas of the country, the harvest moon was called the corn moon, because corn was husked by hand, very labor intensive, and farmers would go back out in the fields after milking cows to bring in an extra load of ear corn.

Sources: www/britannica and www/national geographic.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

