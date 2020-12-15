ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Both are liquids, so why can’t cars just burn water instead of gasoline?
ANSWER: Gasoline comes from crude oil. That oil was formed from plants and animals that lived millions and millions of years ago. Over time their remains became buried. High temperatures and intense pressure turned those remains into a liquid oil. Gasoline is called a “fossil fuel” because it is made from animals and plants that were alive millions of years ago.
Gasoline is a hydrocarbon. It is made up of molecules composed of different length chains of hydrogen and carbon atoms. The different length chains have progressively higher boiling temperatures so they can be separated out by distillation, the process that goes on in a refinery. Half of the crude oil in refineries is used to make gasoline. For every 42 gallons (one barrel) of oil that is refined, 19 gallons of gasoline are made.
The energy from gasoline comes from breaking the carbon and hydrogen bonds. Water won’t do the job. A water molecule contains three atoms: an oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms and they’re bound together like a magnet. Breaking those bonds would take more energy than you get back. A water molecule is just too stable.
When you burn gasoline and add oxygen, you get carbon dioxide, water and lots of heat. It’s that heat energy that makes our cars go. A gallon of gasoline will run a 1,500-watt space heater for 24 hours. A gallon of gas contains about 30,000 food calories or equal to over 100 McDonald’s hamburgers. Our cars burn over 400 million gallons of gas a day or 140 billion gallons of gasoline a year in the United States. Additionally, airplanes burn about 200 million gallons of aviation fuel per day.
The best way to create motion from gasoline is to burn the gasoline inside an engine. Burning or combustion takes place internally, so a car engine is called an internal combustion engine. A steam engine burns the fuel externally, as does a Sterling engine.
Almost all cars and trucks use a four-stroke combustion cycle to convert gasoline into motion. The four-stroke approach is named the Otto cycle, for Nikolaus Otto, who invented it in our Centennial Year of 1876.
The basic principle behind any internal combustion engine is quite simple. An amount of high energy fuel is put in a small, enclosed space and ignited. An incredible amount of energy is released in the form of expanding gases. The expanding gases push a piston, that turns a crankshaft, that transmits the motion to the wheels of the car. Several hundred such explosions produces a smooth push on the crankshaft.
While gasoline is a fantastic energy source, it is not without its problems. It causes smog from nitrous oxide, ozone from unburned hydrocarbons and greenhouse gases from the carbon dioxide.
A gallon of gas releases five to six pounds of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. We don’t notice carbon dioxide because it is a gas. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that heats up the planet much like how the inside of our car gets hot when sitting in the summer sun.
An aside: That 1876 year was quite momentous. Not only was it our Centennial Year and the year of the birth of the internal combustion engine, but it was the year that Custer’s command was defeated at the Battle of the Little Bighorn and Wild Bill Hickock was murdered in Deadwood, South Dakota. The outcome of the presidential election of Nov. 7, 1876, wasn’t decided until March 2, 1877, in the bitterest election in U.S. history. Alexander Graham Bell made his first telephone call in 1876.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
