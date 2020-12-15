ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Both are liquids, so why can’t cars just burn water instead of gasoline?

ANSWER: Gasoline comes from crude oil. That oil was formed from plants and animals that lived millions and millions of years ago. Over time their remains became buried. High temperatures and intense pressure turned those remains into a liquid oil. Gasoline is called a “fossil fuel” because it is made from animals and plants that were alive millions of years ago.

Gasoline is a hydrocarbon. It is made up of molecules composed of different length chains of hydrogen and carbon atoms. The different length chains have progressively higher boiling temperatures so they can be separated out by distillation, the process that goes on in a refinery. Half of the crude oil in refineries is used to make gasoline. For every 42 gallons (one barrel) of oil that is refined, 19 gallons of gasoline are made.

The energy from gasoline comes from breaking the carbon and hydrogen bonds. Water won’t do the job. A water molecule contains three atoms: an oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms and they’re bound together like a magnet. Breaking those bonds would take more energy than you get back. A water molecule is just too stable.