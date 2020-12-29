ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ANSWER: It is intriguing to speculate on such ideas and phenomena, even if it is quite impossible to physically carry them out. Galileo, Hans Christian Orsted, Ernst Mach and Albert Einstein used these “thought experiments” or gedanken (German) extensively to consider a hypothesis, theory or a principle for the purpose of thinking through its consequences. For Galileo, it was the question about which object falls faster, a light one or a heavy one. Einstein used the Gedanken technique to explain his Theory of Relativity.

The hole is dug and in you go. You would fall and gain speed all the way down to the center of the Earth reaching a speed of five miles per second, and then lose speed all the way out to the other side. It would take you a bit over 42 minutes for a one-way trip. If you didn’t grab the edge, you would fall back toward the center, and get back to the freshly dug hole in another 42 minutes. Your momentum would ‘whiz’ you past the center of the Earth where the pull of gravity is zero. We are assuming there was no air resistance in this tunnel and you didn’t get burned by the molten core of the Earth. You would oscillate back and forth indefinitely. It might be tiresome after a few back and forth journeys; no meals, no cash bar, and no backroom breaks.