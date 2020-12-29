ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What would happen if I dug a hole through the Earth and jumped in?
ANSWER: It is intriguing to speculate on such ideas and phenomena, even if it is quite impossible to physically carry them out. Galileo, Hans Christian Orsted, Ernst Mach and Albert Einstein used these “thought experiments” or gedanken (German) extensively to consider a hypothesis, theory or a principle for the purpose of thinking through its consequences. For Galileo, it was the question about which object falls faster, a light one or a heavy one. Einstein used the Gedanken technique to explain his Theory of Relativity.
The hole is dug and in you go. You would fall and gain speed all the way down to the center of the Earth reaching a speed of five miles per second, and then lose speed all the way out to the other side. It would take you a bit over 42 minutes for a one-way trip. If you didn’t grab the edge, you would fall back toward the center, and get back to the freshly dug hole in another 42 minutes. Your momentum would ‘whiz’ you past the center of the Earth where the pull of gravity is zero. We are assuming there was no air resistance in this tunnel and you didn’t get burned by the molten core of the Earth. You would oscillate back and forth indefinitely. It might be tiresome after a few back and forth journeys; no meals, no cash bar, and no backroom breaks.
A couple of curiosities here. The time of transit does not depend on the radius or total mass of the Earth but only on its density. Also, the time for a back and forth round trip, about 85 minutes, is the exact same time for the orbit of a satellite around the Earth at ground level.
Don’t count on such a hole being dug through planet Earth. The deepest hole thus far is Russia’s Kola Superdeep Borehole that went down 7.4 miles. In 1992, they stopped drilling the 8.7-inch diameter hole because the temperature reached 356 degrees Fahrenheit, threatening their drill bits. Locals in the area said the hole was so deep you could hear the screams of people being tortured in hell, hence its nickname, “the well to hell.”
The Superdeep Borehole was drilled near Murmansk, a port city in the far northwest part of Russia. It is close to the border of both Norway and Finland. The Borehole is now sealed. Considering that the diameter of the Earth is about 8,000 miles, that 7.4 miles is not very deep. There’s a long way to go.
Drilling holes in the Earth brings back memories of digging holes to set fenceposts on the Scheckel farm near Seneca, in Crawford County. Using a posthole digger, a hole is dug about two feet deep, the fence post set down in, and dirt tamped around it. If the hole appeared to be too deep, one of us Scheckel boys would ask, “You trying to dig a hole to China?”
Little did we realize that a hole dug straight down anywhere in Wisconsin, would come out in the Indian Ocean, not China. Both Wisconsin and China are in the Northern Hemisphere.