ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My teacher at Sparta Meadowview says there is no gravity in space, but my dad said there is. Can you explain?

ANSWER Yes, they are both right, but the edge goes to your father. When we see astronauts floating around on the International Space Station or any of those earlier moon missions, it’s easy to conclude that gravity is missing. Truth be told, the gravitational pull in Earth orbit is almost identical to that on Earth.

Isaac Newton had a pretty good handle on this gravity business. He used an example of a cannon sitting on top of a very high mountain. The cannon fires horizontally, shooting a cannonball parallel to the surface of the Earth. Because of gravity, the cannonball eventually falls to Earth, tracing a curved path.

But if the cannonball were fired with sufficient speed, the arc of the falling cannonball would exactly match the curvature of the Earth. As long as the cannonball did not slow down, it would keep circling the Earth. Yes, firing the cannonball on the Earth’s surface would not be practical because air friction or air resistance would cause the cannonball to slow down. But if we got that cannon up high enough, 100 to 200 miles above the Earth’s surface, there would be no stopping or slowing down the cannonball. Rockets get a spacecraft sufficiently high above the Earth’s atmosphere and “shoot” horizontal with sufficient speed. In actual practice, any rocket is taking a spacecraft high and horizontally (downrange) at the same time. That speed needed is about 17,500 miles per hour or five miles per second.

That combination of horizontal velocity and the pull of gravity produces a curved path. It applies to any object in orbit around the Earth, including the moon. The horizontal component of motion is entirely due to inertia, the tendency of an object to keep traveling in a straight line at a constant speed. The ISS does not rely on rocket engines to keep it moving forward.

Here’s where that gravity part comes in. If not for the pull of gravity by the Earth, the ISS’s path would be a straight line and be lost forever. But the gravity of the Earth keeps bending its path toward the Earth, just enough to match the curvature of the Earth. The ISS is always falling toward the Earth. But that fall is exactly balanced by the inertial tendency to travel away from the Earth in a straight tangential path.

That is why an astronaut aboard the ISS experiences weightlessness. Everything inside the ISS is falling toward the Earth at exactly the same rate as the ISS itself. Earth’s gravity is still present, acting on the ISS and everything inside it.

It’s necessary to maintain a balance between the motion of falling and the motion of flying away. Speed is the critical factor. For any object in low Earth orbit, that speed is 17,500 miles per hour. Anything slower and the ISS will crash into the Earth. Anything faster and the ISS flies off into space.

The proper speed depends on the altitude. For the moon, it’s a speed of 2,200 miles per hour. One orbit for the ISS takes about 1.5 hours. One orbit for the moon takes about 30 days, a month. What about something in between, say, taking 24 hours to make one orbit? That satellite would appear to hover over a single point on Earth. It’s called a geosynchronous satellite, very valuable for communications and satellite television. Geosynchronous satellites travel around the Earth at about 6,870 miles per hour, must slower than the ISS, but much faster than the moon.

While the ISS is 250 miles above the Earth’s surface and the moon is 240,000 miles above the Earth, geosynchronous satellites are about 22,300 miles high.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

