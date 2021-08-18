ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Queen Anne’s Lace will grow along roadsides, but also in dry fields and any open area. It is named after Queen Anne of Denmark, wife of King James I, who is famous for commissioning the 1611 translation of the Bible for the Church of England. It is also named wild carrot because carrots, as we know them, were cultivated from Queen Anne’s Lace plants. The root is edible when the plant is young, but not as tasty as modern carrots. The root system goes deep. The leaves cause skin irritation to some people, same as nettle.

The attractive two-to four-inch-wide flower is actually a compound flower, made up of thousands of tiny white flowers produced in clusters. The flowers typically bloom from late May to late August. The leaves have that classic fern-like appearance. A bristly seed is produced at the end of each flower stalk, and once dry, latch onto fur or feathers to be spread to other growing areas. It’s nature’s way of seed propagation. A careful observer will notice that as the seeds ripen, the top curls inward to a bird’s nest shape and turns a brownish color.

Queen Anne’s Lace is a biennial. In its first year of growth, the root and leaves develop. In its second year of growth, its stem will shoot up and produce flowers and seeds.