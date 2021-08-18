ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What are those blue and white flowers that grow along the roadsides of Monroe County?
ANSWER: The blue-flowered plants are chicory and the white ones are Queen Anne’s Lace. Both are putting on a beautiful display this summer of 2021.
Chicory is one of those plants that germinate and thrive in “disturbed soil” habitats, where pockets of moisture assist in chicory germination. The rocky roadside soil is more favorable for growing than areas of deeper, more fertile soils. Chicory lives as a wild plant in Europe, North America, China and Australia. Chicory was brought to the United States by early European colonists and is a member of the dandelion family.
Chicory flowers from June until October. Chicory is closely related to endive and extracts from the root are used in food manufacturing and as a source of dietary fiber and forage crops for livestock. The roots can be cooked like parsnips. The leaves have a bitter taste but are added to salads in India and Italy. By cooking and discarding the water, the bitterness is reduced.
The roots of chicory have been cultivated as a substitute for coffee. The roots are baked, roasted, and ground. The Confederates adopted chicory as a coffee substitute during the Civil War when Union blockades cut off their supply of coffee. The plant was widely used during the Depression in the 1930s and during World War II in Europe. Brewers use roasted chicory to add flavor to stout beers.
Queen Anne’s Lace will grow along roadsides, but also in dry fields and any open area. It is named after Queen Anne of Denmark, wife of King James I, who is famous for commissioning the 1611 translation of the Bible for the Church of England. It is also named wild carrot because carrots, as we know them, were cultivated from Queen Anne’s Lace plants. The root is edible when the plant is young, but not as tasty as modern carrots. The root system goes deep. The leaves cause skin irritation to some people, same as nettle.
The attractive two-to four-inch-wide flower is actually a compound flower, made up of thousands of tiny white flowers produced in clusters. The flowers typically bloom from late May to late August. The leaves have that classic fern-like appearance. A bristly seed is produced at the end of each flower stalk, and once dry, latch onto fur or feathers to be spread to other growing areas. It’s nature’s way of seed propagation. A careful observer will notice that as the seeds ripen, the top curls inward to a bird’s nest shape and turns a brownish color.
Queen Anne’s Lace is a biennial. In its first year of growth, the root and leaves develop. In its second year of growth, its stem will shoot up and produce flowers and seeds.
Some people consider Queen Anne’s Lace to be an invasive species. In fact, it is listed as a noxious weed in 35 states. It tends to crowd out native species that can’t compete with its vigorous growth. It is a host plant for the black swallowtail caterpillar, many butterflies, and bees that utilize the flower’s nectar.
Lovers of wildflowers will note that chicory grows real close to the road and Queen Anne’s Lace occupies the area a few feet from the roadside. The poorer the soil, the better for chicory. Also, chicory gets the rain runoff from the road. Along comes the town or county mower and lays waste to the beautiful blue display. A few weeks later, the chicory rises again to the delight of “rubber-necking” drivers of cars, trucks, ATVs and bicyclists.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.