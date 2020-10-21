ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why does toast land jelly side down?
ANSWER:
When I was a kid growing up on the farm on Oak Grove Ridge outside of Seneca in Crawford County, we had chores to do after walking home from the one-room country school. We changed into working clothes, spread some homemade jelly on a slice of homemade bread and headed out to the barn.
More than once I dropped my jellied slice of bread on the ground, and if memory serves me right, it always seemed to land jelly side down. Now, jelly side up would be OK — just brush it off and go out to meet the cows. But jelly side down is a ruined snack. That strawberry jam will pick up a lot of Crawford County debris.
As a kid I had no idea that there was any scientific basis to which way my jelly-covered bread landed. One of the joys of life is learning about cause and effect, learning about new things and finding answers to imponderables.
The phenomenon has baffled scientists and the public alike for almost 180 years. It was discussed as long ago as 1835 in the New York Monthly magazine.
But now researchers claim to have found the definitive answer. To confirm the theory, a food expert, Professor Chris Smith and his team at Manchester MET University in England, dropped 100 slices of toast from a table. They used buttered toast, instead of my more floppy slice of jellied bread, because toast is stiffer and more predictable.
Apparently, it’s all to do with the height. They claim that after it topples off the edge, the toast only has time to perform a half-somersault before it lands. In 81 percent of cases, the buttered side made contact with the floor. The 2013 research was commissioned to mark the DVD release of season six of The Big Bang Theory TV series. Dr. Smith said, “The question of whether the toast does indeed always land buttered side down is exactly the kind of quandary that would keep the characters in Big Bang Theory awake at night.”
The table used in their research was 2½ feet high, about the height an awkward Wisconsin boy would carry a jellied slice of bread on his way to feed the chickens. The English scientists say, “If you want to ensure your toast lands butter side up, use a table that is approximately eight feet high that allows the toast to rotate a full 360 degrees.” That is not very practical for a bread-carrying boy barely four feet tall.
They also conclude, “While the crucial element is the height of the table, which affects the time the toast takes to fall, the physics of the slice of toast itself also has an effect. The air pockets in a slice of bread create drag as it falls. But buttering one side of the bread changes that surface, altering the level of drag and changing the way it rotates as it falls.”
The Ig Nobel Prize, a pun on the Nobel Prize, is a satirical prize awarded annually to celebrate unusual or trivial achievements in scientific research. Its stated aim is to “honor achievements that make people laugh, and then make them think.” Robert Matthew won the Ig Nobel Prize for physics in 1996 for his findings on the falling bread phenomena.
MythBusters Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman tackled the “does toast land jelly side down” question in a 2015 episode. Their results were similar to the British scientists and Robert Matthew of Ig Nobel fame.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!