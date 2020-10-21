ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Apparently, it’s all to do with the height. They claim that after it topples off the edge, the toast only has time to perform a half-somersault before it lands. In 81 percent of cases, the buttered side made contact with the floor. The 2013 research was commissioned to mark the DVD release of season six of The Big Bang Theory TV series. Dr. Smith said, “The question of whether the toast does indeed always land buttered side down is exactly the kind of quandary that would keep the characters in Big Bang Theory awake at night.”

The table used in their research was 2½ feet high, about the height an awkward Wisconsin boy would carry a jellied slice of bread on his way to feed the chickens. The English scientists say, “If you want to ensure your toast lands butter side up, use a table that is approximately eight feet high that allows the toast to rotate a full 360 degrees.” That is not very practical for a bread-carrying boy barely four feet tall.

They also conclude, “While the crucial element is the height of the table, which affects the time the toast takes to fall, the physics of the slice of toast itself also has an effect. The air pockets in a slice of bread create drag as it falls. But buttering one side of the bread changes that surface, altering the level of drag and changing the way it rotates as it falls.”