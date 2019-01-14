This week’s question was asked by Max Lorenz, fourth grade, St. Paul Lutheran School.
Teacher: Kim Pilz.
QUESTION: Is Saturn hot, warm, or cold?
ANSWER: The short answer is that Saturn is mighty cold, reaching temperatures as low as 270 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. Read on for the full scoop on Saturn.
Saturn is one of the four gas giants of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. Saturn is second in size, Jupiter being first. It is the sixth planet from the Sun and named after the Roman god of agriculture. The last day of the week, Saturday, is named after Saturn.
Earth has a radius (distance across) of about 8,000 miles, but Saturn’s radius is nine times that of Earth, about 74,000 miles across. Saturn is roughly 100 times more massive than the Earth, with a volume of 760 times that of Earth but is only one-eighth the density of Earth. If Saturn could be placed in a bowl of water, it would float.
The strange thing is that if you weighed 100 pounds on Earth you would weigh about the same on Saturn. It’s that bizarre combination of both huge size and mass but low density.
Saturn is not the place to build a house. It has no solid surface unless one is deep into the planet. It has tremendously high gravity and winds that reach 1,000 miles per hour. The atmosphere is hydrogen and helium with clouds of ammonia and ammonia hydrosulfide. The “air” would stink to high heaven! The common “stink bomb” is an aqueous solution of ammonium sulfide. Whenever you see that sulfide word, think rotten egg smell.
It takes Saturn 29 of our years to go around the Sun. That’s 29 years to make one orbit of the Sun. But Saturn is a fast rotator compared to Earth. Earth takes 24 hours to make a rotation, which is a day. Saturn makes one rotation about every 11 hours. Because of its fast rotation, Saturn is oblate or slightly flattened at the poles.
Saturn’s rings make it a true jewel in the night sky. You need about 30X magnification to see the rings of Saturn, so binoculars will not do the job. An eight-inch reflecting telescope will do nicely. Galileo viewed Saturn’s rings in the year 1610 with his newly constructed telescope. His telescope was only about 20X power. He thought Saturn's rings were arms or handles or two separate moons going around the planet.
Saturn has a total of seven ring groups with several gaps between them. Scientists do not know exactly how many rings there are around the planet. Saturn has billions of particles ranging in size from tiny grains to some the size of mountains. These particles may be from asteroids, comets or shattered moons that disintegrated before they reached Saturn.
Added to the ring system are 54 moons zinging around Saturn. Some of those may be favorable for life. There is a lot about Saturn that is not known.
Storms that occur on Saturn do so around its rings and a single storm can last for many years. The interior temperature of Saturn is believed to be up 21,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The high temperature is due to compression of material by gravity. Most of what we know about Saturn comes from data gathered during the Voyager I and Voyager II space flights that occurred in 1980 and 1981 and the Cassini spacecraft that orbited Saturn 294 times from 2004 to 2017.
To find Saturn in late January 2019 and on into February, look slightly above the eastern horizon in the early morning hours.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
