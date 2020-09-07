ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Even though there are only four different bases, the DNA molecules are thousands of letters long, allowing for billions and billions of different combinations. Within each string of DNA are sets of instructions called genes. A gene tells a cell how to make specific proteins. Proteins are used by the cell to perform certain functions, such as to grow or to survive.

Genes are segments of DNA, while the genome is the total content of these in the cell.

Gene sequencing is a process in which the individual base nucleotides in an organism's DNA are identified. This technique is used to learn more about the genome — or complete set of genes — of the organism as a whole.

Sequencing is done to determine the order of the bases, which allows scientists to read the genetic code. They can compare a normal version of a gene to a disease-causing version of a gene. Criminologists make use of DNA tests to determine whether someone committed a crime.