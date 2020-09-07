ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is gene sequencing and how is it done?
ANSWER: Gene sequencing has been very much in the news lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The human body has around 210 different types of cells. Each cell has a different job to help our body function properly. There are bone cells, muscle cells and blood cells.
Cells get their orders on what to do from DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid). DNA is an important molecule for life as it holds the instructions telling our bodies how to develop and function. DNA acts like a computer program. The cell is the computer, and DNA is the computer program or code.
DNA is a long, thin molecule made of up four organic molecules of sugar, phosphate and nitrogen, called nucleotides: adenine, thymine, cytosine and guanine. These four are sometimes referred to as bases.
Under a microscope, the thin, long strings of DNA have a specific shape, called a double helix. The double helix is the backbone that holds the DNA together. There are two sets of backbones that twist together. Between the backbones are those four nucleotides or bases represented by the letters A, T, C, and G. A different base connects to each backbone and then connects to another base in the center. Only certain sets of bases (nucleotides) can fit together. A only connects to T, and G only connects to C.
Even though there are only four different bases, the DNA molecules are thousands of letters long, allowing for billions and billions of different combinations. Within each string of DNA are sets of instructions called genes. A gene tells a cell how to make specific proteins. Proteins are used by the cell to perform certain functions, such as to grow or to survive.
Genes are segments of DNA, while the genome is the total content of these in the cell.
Gene sequencing is a process in which the individual base nucleotides in an organism's DNA are identified. This technique is used to learn more about the genome — or complete set of genes — of the organism as a whole.
Sequencing is done to determine the order of the bases, which allows scientists to read the genetic code. They can compare a normal version of a gene to a disease-causing version of a gene. Criminologists make use of DNA tests to determine whether someone committed a crime.
One of the most common methods of sequencing is cycle sequencing. Many copies of the gene are made. An inhibiter is added to stop replication. Now the technician has many partial copies, all of which are stopped at different points and are, therefore, different lengths. Into each of four tubes, the technician will add a different enzyme so that each tube will produce DNA fragments that end with a particular base (A, G, C, or T)
The technician loads the samples into a gel electrophoresis machine that separates the fragments based on size and speed. A voltage is applied to two plates with the material between the plates. DNA travels toward the positive electrode in a gel, and the smallest fragments move the greatest distance. Turn off the machine. From the position of the samples, the entire DNA sequence can be read.
A person’s complete genetic code is some three billion letters. It was first published in 2003, taking 13 years, and costing nearly $3 billion. COVID-19 is about 30,000 letters long. A lab today can do the same project in a day or two, and it will cost $1,000.
COVID-19 is being sequenced on a regular basis. Today’s computing power gives researchers the ability to determine how and where the virus is spreading and how fast it is changing, or mutating.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
