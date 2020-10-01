ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the largest organ in the human body?

ANSWER: Surprisingly, the largest organ is the skin. Skin accounts for about 15 percent of our body weight. The largest internal organ is the liver. It is also the heaviest internal organ, weighing in at about 3.5 pounds. The largest bone is the femur, that upper leg bone. The largest artery is the aorta, the big one that sits atop the heart and carries oxygenated blood to all parts of the body. The largest vein is the inferior vena cava. The vena cava returns blood from the bottom half of the body back to the heart.

There are nine main organs and a whole bunch of little ones. The exact number is hard to come up with because some of those are difficult to identify or classify as an organ. Do ligaments and tendons count as organs? It's difficult to decide which are organs and which are just components or parts of the system.

An organ is defined as a structure that contains at least two different types of tissue working together for a common purpose. Medical dictionaries also define an organ as a relatively independent part of the body that carries out one or more special functions. The main internal organs include the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, stomach, bowel and intestines.