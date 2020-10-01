ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the largest organ in the human body?
ANSWER: Surprisingly, the largest organ is the skin. Skin accounts for about 15 percent of our body weight. The largest internal organ is the liver. It is also the heaviest internal organ, weighing in at about 3.5 pounds. The largest bone is the femur, that upper leg bone. The largest artery is the aorta, the big one that sits atop the heart and carries oxygenated blood to all parts of the body. The largest vein is the inferior vena cava. The vena cava returns blood from the bottom half of the body back to the heart.
There are nine main organs and a whole bunch of little ones. The exact number is hard to come up with because some of those are difficult to identify or classify as an organ. Do ligaments and tendons count as organs? It's difficult to decide which are organs and which are just components or parts of the system.
An organ is defined as a structure that contains at least two different types of tissue working together for a common purpose. Medical dictionaries also define an organ as a relatively independent part of the body that carries out one or more special functions. The main internal organs include the brain, heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, stomach, bowel and intestines.
Skin has three distinct layers. The epidermis is the outmost layer, our first line of defense. The next layer down is the epidermis, which contains tough connective tissue, sweat glands and hair follicles. The deepest layer, the hypodermis, consists of fat and connective tissue.
Human skin is similar to pig skin. Who would have thought that we and swine have that much in common? When we think of hair, we think of hair on the head, underarms, chest and other secret places. But nearly all of our skin is covered with hair follicles.
Skin plays an important role in protecting us against bacteria and viruses that can cause disease. Skin insulates the body and helps regulate our temperature. Skin halts water loss and aids in the synthesis of vitamin D.
We Americans spend billions on skin care products. The average American woman spends almost $40 per month on skin care: moisturizers, anti-aging creams, body oils, suntan lotions and hair removal lotions. Men spend a bit less.
Skin color is an adaptive trait that correlated closely with geography and the UV light from the sun. Since strong sun exposure damages the body, the solution was to develop skin that was permanently dark to protect against the sun’s more damaging rays. Melanin, the skin's brown pigment, is a natural sunscreen that protects people from the many harmful effects of ultraviolet rays.
Biology students have used mnemonic or memory devices for years to remember the 10 systems of the body: RED MEN CRIES is for Reproductive, Excretory, Digestive, Muscular, Endocrine, Nervous, Circulatory, Respiratory, Integumentary and Skeletal.
For the 13 life functions of the human body: GRACES'S ADMIRER is for Growth, Reproduction, Absorption, Circulation, Excretion, Secretion, Assimilation, Digestion, Motion, Ingestion, Respiration, Egestion and Response.
Source: WebMD. Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
