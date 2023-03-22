QUESTION: We see a lot of neon signs, so where does neon come from?

ANSWER: Neon is the fifth most common element in the universe, after hydrogen, helium, oxygen and carbon. Neon is created in stars when helium and oxygen are fused together. But on Earth, neon is rare, comprising one part in 55,000 of the Earth’s atmosphere.

Air is 78 percent nitrogen, 21 per cent oxygen and 1 percent other gases. Yes, we need the oxygen to keep us alive, but we’re also breathing lots of nitrogen and a tad of argon, xenon, krypton, helium and neon. Neon is odorless and colorless.

Neon is produced by fractional distillation. Air is cooled until it turns into a liquid. Neon has the narrowest liquid range of any element. When the liquid air is warmed to the correct temperature, the neon gas is basically siphoned off. Neon was discovered by British chemists Sir William Ramsay and Morris W. Travers in 1898.

When the air is taken out of a hollow glass tube and replaced with neon gas and a high voltage applied to wires that stick out of the tube, it glows with a reddish-orange light. Neon is used in lighting signs that are often called “neon” signs. However, neon is only used to produce a reddish orange glow. Other gases are used to create other colors even though they are still called neon signs. Different kinds of phosphors coating the inside of a tube, plus other gases, can give us all the colors we see in advertising signs. That other widely used gas is argon.

Other applications that use neon include lasers, television tubes, lightning arrestors, and vacuum tubes. The liquid form of neon is used for refrigeration. Neon tubes (neon signs) were introduced in the United States in 1923 with two large neon signs bought by a Los Angeles Packard car dealership. By that time, glass tubing was formed into shapes and letters.

Neon is in the news these days. Semiconductor manufacturers need neon to control the specialized lasers used to make chips. For years, Ukraine was the supplier for about half of the world’s requirement for neon. They had two large neon-producing plants, but both were shut down when those nasty Russians invaded in February 2022. Chip companies had about a six-month supply.

Troubles started in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. The price of neon increased six-fold. We’ve heard about broken supply chains, where car makers were not able to get computer chips. The worldwide chip shortage has been brought about by COVID-19, power shortages in China, a fire in Japan, extreme weather in Texas and lack of neon. Most everything we can think of uses chips: cars, computers, new airplanes, cell phones, security systems, medical and health devices and home appliances.

Those lasers play a primary role in chip making. Thin sheets of silicon are cut into sections called wafers. Precision lasers etch tiny delicate patterns on the wafer. Manufacturers need the exact wavelength of light emitted by the laser. That’s where the neon comes in, to produce those electronic circuits.

The United States is racing to catch up. So are South Korea, Japan, China, and the European Union. They’re all trying to make their tech capabilities less dependent on others.

