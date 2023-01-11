ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I heard you were kind of connected to that Space Shuttle that blew up. What caused that?

ANSWER: The Space Shuttle Challenger broke up on Tuesday, January 28, 1986, at 10:38 a.m. Launched from the Kennedy Spacecraft Center, the 25th shuttle mission, the vehicle with seven astronauts aboard, disintegrated 73 seconds into launch. It was about nine miles high and going about 1,500 miles per hour. Because it was moving so fast, the crew compartment traveled another 3 miles up before it reached its peak altitude of about 12 miles.

All shuttle flights were launched toward the east out over the Atlantic Ocean. The rotation of the Earth from west to east imparts a speed of close to 1,000 mph in the direction the shuttle is going. It's like a free "kick in the pants." The speed needed to get into orbit around the Earth is 17,500 mph, which works out to about five miles per second.

What was the cause of the accident? The shuttle was powered by three main engines that are fed liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, both stored in a large external tank. The shuttle was also powered by two solid rocket boosters (SRB's), one on each side of and strapped to the external tank. The fuel is ammonium perchlorate (oxygen) and aluminum (fuel). It is poured in the casting, much like pouring fudge candy, and hardens. It has the consistency of a pencil eraser.

The SRB's are about 150 feet long and made in four segments, designed so each segment fits on a railroad car and can be sent back to Utah for refilling.

The shuttle was destroyed after the lowest joint on the right-hand SRB failed. The two O rings allowed a breach or opening for extremely hot gases from inside the rocket engine to hit the SRB attachment hardware, then the external tank.

Two events happened at about the same time. The hydrogen tank, the lower part of the external tank, ruptured due to the hot gases burning through the tank, and the SRB pivoted into the top of the ET. It was aerodynamic forces that tore the shuttle apart, not the big explosive fireball we see on television and in pictures. The SRB's were remotely destroyed by the Range Safety Officer before they could come back over land and do damage.

A cold weather system had moved through Florida the night before the launch. The cold temperatures made the O rings brittle and not able to seal properly. Even so, the shuttle might have made it through the 130 seconds needed for the SRB's to burn, except for the sheer winds at altitude that buffeted the vehicle.

Investigation and analysis after the accident indicated that when Challenger broke apart, the crew compartment remained intact. Several of the emergency oxygen packs had been turned on. Investigations after the accident, showed that the oxygen remaining in the tanks was consistent with the expected usage during the 2 minutes 45 second fall to the Atlantic Ocean.

But the seven astronauts could not have survived the impact with the ocean, hitting the water at over 200 mph. The crew compartment was found six weeks after the accident in several hundred feet of water and roughly 20 miles east off the Florida coast. The bodies of all seven crewmembers were found strapped in their seats. They were returned to their families. Scobee and Smith were buried in Arlington National Cemetery, McNair in Lake City, South Carolina, Onizuka in the National Cemetery in Hawaii, Jarvis and Resnick were cremated and ashes scattered over the ocean. Teacher Christa McAuliffe was interned in Concord, New Hampshire, not far from the classroom in which she taught.

The last shuttle flew into space in July 2011. My involvement was tiny. I was one of 114, two from each state, and some from territories, that were selected to be the teacher in space. We met for a week in Washington, D.C., in the summer of 1985. Christa McAuliffe was selected with Barbara Morgan as backup. The rest of us were sent home.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.