ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why can I pick up radio stations at night from down south on AM but not FM?

ANSWER: It’s called skip or skywave. AM radio waves bounce off, or skip off, the ionosphere, a layer of ions in the atmosphere starting about 35 miles above the Earth’s surface. The ionosphere acts as a mirror, reflecting radio waves back to Earth. At night, the lower region of the ionosphere disappears, due to the absence of the sun’s radiation, so that the reflecting surface is much higher above the ground. The AM radio transmission can travel over hundreds of miles at night, so much so that some stations are required to cut their power during the night to avoid interference with other radio stations.

FM radio signals are of a much higher frequency than AM. FM (Frequency Modulation) signals are 100 times higher in frequency than AM (Amplitude Modulation). For FM the ionosphere is virtually transparent to these signals, so the ionosphere cannot be used to transmit FM over long distances. FM stations, as well as television stations, are pretty much line-of-sight transmissions. This applies only to broadcasts through the air, not to cable or signals from satellites.

Hertz (Hz) is the official designated symbol for frequency, cycles per second, named after Heinrich Hertz (1857-1894), who first proved the existence of electromagnetic waves.

Skip or skywave is useful for radio communications all around the world. Since the early 1920s, amateur radio operators have taken advantage of skip for long-distance contacts. Choosing the right frequencies and time of day, ham radio operators, military, and business interests have used short wave radios using relatively low power transmitters. Communications between America and Europe were more reliable with radio compared to transatlantic telegraph cables.

It should be noted that the lower frequency AM station signals can follow the curvature of the Earth to a large extent. This was first proven by Guglielmo Marconi on December 12, 1901, when a radio signal was sent from Cornwall, England, to St. John’s, Newfoundland, a distance of 2,200 miles. Marconi (1874-1937) is credited with the invention of radio and earned the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1909.

The question arises of why the transmitting towers for AM broadcast stations, such as WBOG 1460 kHz in Tomah and WKTY 580 kHz in La Crosse, are located at the lowest possible elevation, basically a marshy area, while FM stations are located on the highest possible hill. AM radio signals are affected by the electrical conductivity of the ground. Higher ground conductivity will enable AM radio signals to travel farther. AM stations get a better electrical ground in the low areas compared to high hills. FM is more line of sight. The higher the antenna, the greater the coverage area. The same is true of television broadcast stations. The higher, the better.

When I was a boy on the farm outside of Seneca in Crawford County in the 1940s and 1950s, we did not have television. But we had a Philco radio with an antenna wire that stretched from the house to the windmill. It was our window to the world. The three Scheckel boys would lay on (or is it lie on) the living room floor at night and listen to the radio. A radio station from Del Rio, Texas, distance over 1,250 miles, came in loud and clear, but only at night. It was that skip at work.

Most of the time we listened to KMOX, 1120 KHz on the dial, out of St. Louis. They broadcast the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games with Stan (The Man) Musial, Red Schoendienst and Joe Garagiola. The announcer was the colorful Harry Carey, who later bolted to the Chicago Cubs.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

