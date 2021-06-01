ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How does my dog know when a storm is coming?
ANSWER: Dogs are tuned into the environment much more than us humans. Their sense of smell tells them rain is coming. Their ears pick up the sound of thunder long before you and I can hear it. Dogs can detect a drop in air pressure, and they are sensitive to the static electricity caused by lightning. All of these natural biological warning signs keep dogs informed of weather changes.
Pooch behavior may vary. Some take it all in stride. Some may give a twitch of their nose to smell the change in the air or perk up their ears as they hear thunder in the distance. A few may give a shiver and a shake at the little twinges of static electricity or feel a bit concerned as the pressure drops and the sky clouds over with dark clouds.
A dog may cower under the bed or hide out in the bathroom. Your dog paws you for a bit of extra attention and you wonder why. Some dogs are petrified of storms, and their sense of anxiety is heightened as a storm approaches. The dog that is phobic about storms may really panic and start whining, panting, shivering and shaking in fear. These dogs are terrified of the thunder, the loud sound of the wind and rain, but most of all they fear the shocks they feel from the static lightning caused by an electrical storm. Dogs have very sensitive ears and the sounds we hear will be much louder and on a higher frequency. A few dogs may have been left out in a storm in the past, so the sound of another storm could trigger anxiety and stress. Other dogs may forget their potty training. Some stressed dogs could run away.
Dogs are not the only animals that may sense severe weather. Many animals are very keen in sensing a forthcoming storm or other natural phenomena such as an earthquake, tidal wave, or tsunami. There is evidence that some animals do make better use of their existing five senses compared to humans.
In December 2004, a huge tidal wave hit Southeast Asia and killed 200,000 people. Almost no wild animals died, except those penned up in cages. Prior to a large tsunami that stuck Sri Lanka in 2005, elephants ran for higher ground, dogs would not go outside the house and flamingos left their low-lying coastal breeding areas.
Just before the big earthquake and tsunami that slammed into Japan in March 2011, people reported that animals behaved erratically. Some animals tried to get to higher ground, while others became distressed and anxious.
The prevalent feeling among researchers is that some animals can detect earthquakes and earth tremors as they are happening, even from a long distance away. Animals are able to hear sounds that humans can’t hear. Frequencies below the range of human hearing are termed infrasonic. Humans can’t hear frequencies, tones, or pitches below about 20 cycles per second or 20 Hertz. Elephants can “hear” below 20 Hz. They hear through their big feet. Earthquake shockwaves and ocean waves occur at frequencies elephants can hear, but humans can’t.
Hurricanes produce large decreases in air pressure and water pressure. Sharks that were tagged with tracking sensors were observed to swim to deeper waters during Hurricane Charlie in 2004. Birds and bees also are sensitive to air pressure changes. They will cover their nests or hives in advance of a severe storm. Many people observe that birds will hunker down as a big storm is approaching. Worms will avoid rising groundwater.
A question often comes up. Can the behavior of bears give any indication as to the severity of winter? Most researchers think the answer is no. What about the groundhog? Is Punxsutawney Phil accurate? If the Pennsylvania furry rodent sees his shadow on Feb. 2, there will be six more weeks of winter. If no shadow, it’s an early spring. Phil has been correct 39 percent of the time according to StormFax Weather Almanac. Not a good record!
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.