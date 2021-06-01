ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

ANSWER: Dogs are tuned into the environment much more than us humans. Their sense of smell tells them rain is coming. Their ears pick up the sound of thunder long before you and I can hear it. Dogs can detect a drop in air pressure, and they are sensitive to the static electricity caused by lightning. All of these natural biological warning signs keep dogs informed of weather changes.

Pooch behavior may vary. Some take it all in stride. Some may give a twitch of their nose to smell the change in the air or perk up their ears as they hear thunder in the distance. A few may give a shiver and a shake at the little twinges of static electricity or feel a bit concerned as the pressure drops and the sky clouds over with dark clouds.

A dog may cower under the bed or hide out in the bathroom. Your dog paws you for a bit of extra attention and you wonder why. Some dogs are petrified of storms, and their sense of anxiety is heightened as a storm approaches. The dog that is phobic about storms may really panic and start whining, panting, shivering and shaking in fear. These dogs are terrified of the thunder, the loud sound of the wind and rain, but most of all they fear the shocks they feel from the static lightning caused by an electrical storm. Dogs have very sensitive ears and the sounds we hear will be much louder and on a higher frequency. A few dogs may have been left out in a storm in the past, so the sound of another storm could trigger anxiety and stress. Other dogs may forget their potty training. Some stressed dogs could run away.