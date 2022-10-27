ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How hot is Mars?

ANSWER: This question was asked by fourth graders at Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah. Mars is no place to spend vacation time. It is a hostile environment. The atmosphere is almost all carbon dioxide and has no life-sustaining oxygen that we need to breathe. The “air” is so thin it holds no heat. The average temperature at the equator is 50 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. The atmospheric pressure is too low and temperature too cold for regular water to exist.

The possibility of life on Mars is intriguing because of the similarity of Earth and Mars. The length of the day on Mars is very close to that of Earth, namely 24 hours. The tilt of the axis of Mars is about the same as Earth, which means Mars has seasons, just like Earth. The seasons on Mars are longer than on Earth because it takes Mars almost twice as much time to orbit the Sun. Mars has polar ice caps that grow and shrink with the seasons.

Liquid water once flowed on Mars and Mars had a magnetic field long ago. That magnetic field is important because it would have protected the planet from cosmic and solar radiation. The conditions for life might have been there, but that is not proof that even primitive life existed.

Mars has been a target for exploration for some time. There have been 38 missions to Mars. Perseverance is the latest to land and crawl around Mars. The Mars Perseverance rover has a drill that can collect core samples of the most promising rocks and soils and set them aside in a “cache” on the surface of Mars. A helicopter hitched a ride to Mars attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover. The Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, is a technology demonstration to test powered, controlled flight on another world for the first time.

An obvious question is: Why look for life on Mars? After all, it is quite expensive. Scientists give several reasons for Mars exploration. Mars wasn’t always like it is now. It used to have liquid water, which means it used to have a thicker atmosphere. Mars probably had a molten core that produced a strong magnetic field, shielding it from solar radiation and keeping the atmosphere intact. That means water and lots of it.

Right now, the Earth has lots of water and where there’s water, there’s life. What happened on Mars? Where did the magnetic field, the water and the thick atmosphere go? And can that happen here on Earth? Scientists want to know all about the changes that can happen to planets over billions of years.

Will humans go to Mars? NASA says humans we will walk on Mars by 2036. Don’t count on it. It takes eight months to get there and eight months to get back, and if you are spending that much time going out and coming back, you want to spend some time being on Mars.

It’s going to take a very special person to handle two years in a confined and sterile environment, far from family and friends, with no access to medical facilities, and seeing the same people every day.

You can’t go to Mars any old time you feel like it. A favorable period for sending a spacecraft to Mars is called a launch window. A launch window for Mars opens every 26 months. It is similar to throwing a dart at a moving target, except that you, the thrower, are standing on a rotating platform.

The spacecraft, launched from Earth, is actually put into an orbit around the sun. The craft will intercept the orbit of Mars about eight months after launch. It is similar to how a hunter leads the prey in duck hunting. Entry into the Martian atmosphere is tricky. Numerous missions have failed during this crucial stage. So many things can go wrong: electronic glitches, lack of fuel, spacecraft speed, sandstorms, faulty trajectory and rock outcroppings.

Another big problem is the communications lag between Earth and Mars. The radio time between the Earth and the moon is about 1.5 seconds. It takes almost 20 minutes to send a radio call to Mars, and another 20 minutes to get a response. If the astronauts make a call to NASA for help or question, it will be at least 40 minutes before they get an answer.

My guess is that we will continue to explore Mars by unmanned spacecraft for many years to come.

Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.