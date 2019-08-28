This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: How do we get skin cancer?
ANSWER: Skin cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells and is by far the most common cancer in the world. It occurs when unrepaired DNA damage to skin cells triggers mutations, or genetic defects that lead the skin cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors. Skin cancer is most often caused by ultraviolet radiation from sunshine or tanning beds. Every malignant skin tumor will, over time, show up on the skin's surface. That makes this the only type of cancer that is almost always found in its early, curable stages. About half of fair-skinned people who live to age 65 will have at least one skin cancer.
Skin cancers fall into two major categories: melanoma and nonmelanoma. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are nonmelanomas and the most common skin cancers. These types are rarely life threatening and treatment is very effective. They grow slowly, seldom spread beyond the skin, are easily found and usually are cured. Basal cell carcinoma, which accounts for nearly three out of four skin cancers, is the slowest growing. Squamous cell carcinoma is somewhat more aggressive and more inclined to spread.
Basal cell carcinoma may appear on sun-exposed skin as a pearly or flesh-colored oval bump with a rolled border, which may develop into a bleeding ulcer, a smooth red spot indented in the center, a reddish, brown or bluish black patch of skin on the chest or back
Squamous cell carcinoma may appear on sun-exposed skin as a firm, reddish, wart-like bump that grows gradually or a flat spot that becomes a bleeding sore that won't heal.
Melanoma is the deadliest type of skin cancer. Malignant melanoma can be difficult to treat. Early diagnosis and treatment can increase the survival rate from melanoma. There are warning signs for melanoma, such as a rapid change in an existing mole, a small, dark, multicolored spot with irregular borders that may bleed and form a scab, a cluster of shiny, firm, dark bumps and a mole larger than a pencil eraser.
Melanoma is quite rare, with fewer than 200,000 cases per year, is not contagious, and requires a lab test to identify. There is no vaccine for melanoma. Early diagnosis and treatment are extremely important.
A rare nonmelanoma is Kaposi's sarcoma, notable for its purple growths. It's related to a weak immune system and can be more serious. People with AIDS and the elderly tend to get it.
There’s a whole host of treatments for skin cancer. Gels and creams are available for very small precancers. Liquid nitrogen can freeze off some cancerous skin tumors. The doctor may use a blade to remove cancerous cells during this Mohs surgery. The doctor will remove thin layers of skin from the affected area and review them under a microscope to look for cancerous cells. It usually takes hours because the doctor repeats the procedure, removing a thin layer of skin and putting it under the microscope, until he no longer sees any cancer cells. Mohs is common for cancers found on the face.
Every year close to five million people in the United States are treated for skin cancer and roughly 16,000 die from skin cancer each year. It is worthwhile to pay attention. As usual, don’t rely on a science column for medical advice. This column is just an overview of skin cancer. Your doctor knows best. Source WebMD and checked by Dr. Saunders.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
