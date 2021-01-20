ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Question: Why does a kid’s tongue get stuck on a metal pole in A Christmas Story movie I watched?
Answer: That 1983 A Christmas Story movie is a classic as Ralphie Parker dreams of getting a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model BB gun for Christmas. The film is a whole series of vignettes, including the “tongue on the metal pole” incident.
Ralphie and his buddies are out on the playground a few days before Christmas vacation. Flick agrees to try the stunt after Schwartz pulls the “triple-dog-dare.” When Flick tries to pull away, he finds his tongue is stuck to the pole. When the bell rings, the entire class abandons poor Flick, and he is left on the playground alone, attached to the pole, only to be rescued by the fire department.
The moisture on your skin or tongue can freeze and bond you to any metallic object. Metals are excellent conductors of heat, over 400 times better than the tongue. The metal takes heat away from the tongue faster than the body can replenish it. Moisture on the tongue is robbed of heat. The temperature of the moisture drops. Water freezes inside tiny pores and surface irregularities on the tongue and the pole. You are stuck!
There are three methods of heat transfer: conduction, convection and radiation. Conduction is a molecule-to-molecule process. If you put an iron rod into a fire, the end you are holding will soon be very warm. The heat, which is the movement or jiggling of molecules, was transferred from one molecule to the next. This process is like lining a bunch of people up right next to each other and then each person nudges the person next to him or her. The jostling travels down the line of people. The molecules on the heated end of the rod start jumping and bouncing around. This shaking of molecules travels along the rod, and pretty soon you’re holding the jumping molecules, which is heat.
Convection is heat transfer by currents. Most people heat their house by convection currents. Gas or oil furnaces heat air, which travels through ducts. Radiation is solar, light or electromagnetic waves. If you let the sun hit your face, you can feel the warmth. This is radiation.
When the tongue touches very cold metal, heat is conducted away from the skin quickly and the moisture on your skin or tongue freezes, bonding your skin to the cold metal. Haven’t we all, as youngsters, been told not to go out on a cold winter day and put your tongue on the pump handle, windmill, or water pipe? Of course, most of us probably gave it a try.
You can try a safe “tongue on the pump handle” feat yourself, without the tongue. Fill an empty pea or bean can with water and set it in the freezer for a few hours. Now, pick up the cold metal can with a wet hand. You will notice that the metal can is stuck to your hand. Have water running in your sink, and soon after, dunk your hand and can under the water. It’s much safer to use a hand rather than the tongue. A wet wash cloth will also work.
A Christmas Story was set in the fictionalized version of the author’s hometown of Hammond, Indiana, but filmed in Cleveland, Toronto and St. Catharines School in Ontario, Canada. The city of Hammond holds an annual exhibit regarding the film each December, including a statue recreating the scene where Ralphie’s friend, Flick, freezes his tongue to a flagpole. The famous house in Cleveland has been restored, complete with replicated interior and film memorabilia, and is open to the public. Across the street is a museum.