ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Question: Why does a kid’s tongue get stuck on a metal pole in A Christmas Story movie I watched?

Answer: That 1983 A Christmas Story movie is a classic as Ralphie Parker dreams of getting a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model BB gun for Christmas. The film is a whole series of vignettes, including the “tongue on the metal pole” incident.

Ralphie and his buddies are out on the playground a few days before Christmas vacation. Flick agrees to try the stunt after Schwartz pulls the “triple-dog-dare.” When Flick tries to pull away, he finds his tongue is stuck to the pole. When the bell rings, the entire class abandons poor Flick, and he is left on the playground alone, attached to the pole, only to be rescued by the fire department.

The moisture on your skin or tongue can freeze and bond you to any metallic object. Metals are excellent conductors of heat, over 400 times better than the tongue. The metal takes heat away from the tongue faster than the body can replenish it. Moisture on the tongue is robbed of heat. The temperature of the moisture drops. Water freezes inside tiny pores and surface irregularities on the tongue and the pole. You are stuck!