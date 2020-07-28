ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How can I see comet NEOWISE?
ANSWER: Comets are named after their discoverer. Comet NEOWISE was detected by the NEOWISE spacecraft (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Space Explorer) on March 27.
The comet is about three miles across and made of half water and half dirt or dust, often referred as a dirty snowball. It’s moving about 40 miles a second. Comets have highly elliptical or cigar-shaped orbits and are only seen when they are close to the Earth and sun. NEOWISE reached its closest distance to the sun on July 3 and is now heading back into outer space. The closest it got to Earth was 64 million miles.
NEOWISE can be seen very low on the northwestern horizon about an hour after sunset. It will show up under the Big Dipper, about halfway between the bottom of the Dipper and the horizon. It appears as a faint fuzzy patch of light to the naked eye. The comet, with its long tail, is easily seen with binoculars or a small telescope. Find a place clear of houses and trees. The tail points away from the sun. NEOWISE will be visible in the next few weeks and into August.
Comets are left-over debris from the formation of the solar system. Scientists have determined that the solar system is 4.6 billion years old, give or take a few million years. Over 6,600 comets have been catalogued.
The most famous comet is Halley’s comet. Edmund Halley was an English astronomer and a friend to the famous scientist, Isaac Newton. In 1705, he used Newton’s theory of gravitation to find the orbits of comets from their known position in the sky over a period of hundreds of years.
Halley determined that the comets sighted in 1531, 1607, and 1682 had almost the same orbit. He used gravitational calculations to predict the return of this same comet in 1758.
Indeed, the comet was sighted on Christmas night, 1758. But Halley did not live to see his prediction come true. He had died some 14 years earlier in 1742. Halley is honored by having the comet named after him, a comet that returns about every 76 years. Halley is returning in July 2061.
Going back through the records, it has been shown that Halley’s comet has been sighted almost every 76 years as far back as 240 BC. The closest passage, called perihelion, to the time of Jesus was 11 BC and again in 66 AD. Jesus never saw Halley’s comet. The last time Halley’s comet “came around” was 1986. Because of its orbit and position of the Earth, Halley did not put on a good show for anyone in North America.
Halley’s comet was seen in England early in 1066 and was viewed as a bad omen. Later that year William the Conqueror invaded England and defeated Harold II at the Battle of Hastings. Halley’s comet is prominently displayed in the famous Bayeux Tapestry that commemorates the Norman King William’s victory over the Saxon king Harold II.
Mark Twain said, “I came in with Halley’s comet in 1835, It’s coming again next year (1910), and I expect to go out with it.” And he did.
A comet has been described as a dirty snowball. The nucleus is composed of ice, dust, and frozen methane. The nucleus of Halley’s comet is a potato-shaped 10 miles long and 6 miles across. The coma, a dense cloud of water and carbon dioxide surrounds the nucleus. Two long tails, one a dust trail and the other an ion tail, stretch back millions of miles.
Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes though the tail of a comet. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year between Aug. 9 and 13, when the Earth passes through the orbit of Comet Swift-Tuttle. Comet Halley is the source of the Orionid meteor shower every October.
Comet NEOWISE will be back in about 6,800 years.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
