ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How can I see comet NEOWISE?

ANSWER: Comets are named after their discoverer. Comet NEOWISE was detected by the NEOWISE spacecraft (Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Space Explorer) on March 27.

The comet is about three miles across and made of half water and half dirt or dust, often referred as a dirty snowball. It’s moving about 40 miles a second. Comets have highly elliptical or cigar-shaped orbits and are only seen when they are close to the Earth and sun. NEOWISE reached its closest distance to the sun on July 3 and is now heading back into outer space. The closest it got to Earth was 64 million miles.

NEOWISE can be seen very low on the northwestern horizon about an hour after sunset. It will show up under the Big Dipper, about halfway between the bottom of the Dipper and the horizon. It appears as a faint fuzzy patch of light to the naked eye. The comet, with its long tail, is easily seen with binoculars or a small telescope. Find a place clear of houses and trees. The tail points away from the sun. NEOWISE will be visible in the next few weeks and into August.

Comets are left-over debris from the formation of the solar system. Scientists have determined that the solar system is 4.6 billion years old, give or take a few million years. Over 6,600 comets have been catalogued.