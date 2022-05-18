ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How old is mankind?

ANSWER: That’s a tough one, fraught with controversy with a myriad of different answers from archeologists, paleontologists and various religions. A definitive answer is not possible to this day. We can look at some significant early discoveries.

In 1976, a team headed by famed paleontologist, Dr. Mary Leaky, uncovered footprints at a Laetoli archaeological site in northern Tanzania. The footprints of the oldest hominins were well preserved in the moist ash from a volcanic eruption and dated to 3.5 million years ago. It boggles the mind.

Two short people and a child walked upright, in what scientists call bipedal, traveling North across an expanse of damp volcanic ash and disappeared into history. Based on the size of the footprints and distance between them, the tallest was pegged at a height of 5 feet and the shortest at 4.2 feet. The footprints indicated these ancient humans walked in a modern manner, heel first, then toe.

The ash was wet when the hominins (fancy name is Australopithecines) walked, giving scientists much information about the soft tissue and gait, something not obtainable from skeletal remains. There were animal prints from elephants, giraffes, rhinoceroses, and a wide variety of extinct mammals. In all, there are 16 sites in that area, the largest of which has 18,000 footprints from 17 different families of animals.

If we look at Homo sapiens, meaning “intelligent humans,” we would be looking at a rather young human species. From all accounts, about 200,000 years ago. This was the result of studies on mitochondrial DNA and famous skulls from Ethiopia. Every human living today possesses that same set of genes.

The oldest age-proven skeleton was a skull discovered in 1960 in the Olduvai Gorge in Tanzania. It was determined that the remains belonged to a young man who lived 2.5 million years ago. His brain was more massive than a typical hominin and the pelvis allowed a freer use of two legs, and the legs were adapted for an upright movement. Further excavations showed that he built his own tools and used fire.

On November 24, 1974, anthropologist Donald Johanson, leading a team in Ethiopia, uncovered bones of an early human. On the first night after the initial discovery, the tape machine in their camp played the Beatles’ hit song Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds. They named the skeletal remains, Lucy. A total of 47 bone fragments were recovered, making Lucy 40 percent complete. Tooth-wear puts Lucy at 20 years old at the time of her death. She was three feet seven inches tall and weighed 70 pounds. The angle of the knee-joint showed that Lucy walked upright. Bipedalism would free the arms and hands for tool making and building shelters, gathering firewood and picking fruits, nuts and eggs. Researchers used potassium-argon dating to put Lucy walking about some 3.2 million years ago.

The theory of evolution is often criticized and not completely proven. Its main competitor is creationism, in which the Earth and every living thing was created by a high intelligence, creator or God. There are young-Earth creationists who hold to a literal interpretation of the Bible and that God created the whole world in a matter of six days, some 7,500 years ago.

The scientific evidence seems overwhelming that early man was alive and well several million years ago. Even so, 3.5 million years is a tiny slice (.0008) of the 4.5 billion years that the Earth and solar system has been around. You and I are newcomers to Planet Earth.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

