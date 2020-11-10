ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why is frac sand so valuable?

ANSWER: Deep down subsurface rocks and shale hold large quantities of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil. Those fossil fuels do not flow freely into a well because the rock formations lack penetrability or the spaces in the rock are too small for the liquids to flow freely.

Hydraulic fracturing shakes things up by creating fractures in the rock. A well is drilled into the rock. The well is sealed in the area of the fuel-bearing zone. Water under high pressure is pumped into that part of the well.

The water is mixed with chemical thickeners, such as guar gum, making the water more viscous or thicker. The treated water can now carry more grains of frac sand in suspension. The water pressure in the sealed portion of the well is made sufficiently high to fracture the rock, water rushes into the fractures, inflating them and pushing them deeper into the rock. The sand grains are pushed deep into the fractures by the sudden gush of water.

The high-pressure pumps are turned off and the fractures deflate some but don’t close completely. They are propped open by billions of grains of sand. The propped-open fractures form a mesh of pore spaces that allows petroleum products to flow out of the rock and into the well.