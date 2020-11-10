ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why is frac sand so valuable?
ANSWER: Deep down subsurface rocks and shale hold large quantities of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil. Those fossil fuels do not flow freely into a well because the rock formations lack penetrability or the spaces in the rock are too small for the liquids to flow freely.
Hydraulic fracturing shakes things up by creating fractures in the rock. A well is drilled into the rock. The well is sealed in the area of the fuel-bearing zone. Water under high pressure is pumped into that part of the well.
The water is mixed with chemical thickeners, such as guar gum, making the water more viscous or thicker. The treated water can now carry more grains of frac sand in suspension. The water pressure in the sealed portion of the well is made sufficiently high to fracture the rock, water rushes into the fractures, inflating them and pushing them deeper into the rock. The sand grains are pushed deep into the fractures by the sudden gush of water.
The high-pressure pumps are turned off and the fractures deflate some but don’t close completely. They are propped open by billions of grains of sand. The propped-open fractures form a mesh of pore spaces that allows petroleum products to flow out of the rock and into the well.
Not all sand is good for frac sand mining. It must be high purity quartz sand with very round grains. The sand in Wisconsin and Minnesota is highly prized and sought after. It is known for its uniform roundedness and ability to withstand intense pressure without being crushed. Wisconsin frac sand is also prized for its uniform composition. The oil people call it “northern white.”
Beach sand won’t do. The grains are too irregular in shape. Same with sand in the Appalachians, where tectonic folding has taken place. The sand grains have been weakened and won’t stand up to the high pressure involved in hydraulic fracturing.
About 15,000 years ago, much of Wisconsin and Minnesota lay under a lake, and waves have shaped the sand into a marble-like structure. Texas has some good frac sand, but not up to the quality of Wisconsin sand — so say the experts.
In our area of Wisconsin, the St. Peter sandstone is close to the surface and easily mined. There is not a whole lot of overburden. Frac sand sizes range from 0.1 mm to over 2 mm. A mm (millimeter) is about the thickness of a dime. Most sought after frac sand is in 0.4 to 0.8 mm range.
Sand bulldozed straight out of the ground is not ready to ship out and go to work. The sand is taken to a processing plant, where it is washed to remove debris and fine particles. The sand is stacked to remove water. The sand is then dried to remove moisture and run across screens to sort for size for different customers. Most processing plants will have four or five different sizes of sand to sell, depending on the customer’s requirements.
The high quality of silica sands in Wisconsin and neighboring states has been known for many years. Some of that sand goes into glass making, from windows to windshields to drinking glasses. Foundries use sand to make molds and metal castings for engine blocks and rotors for brakes.
Wisconsin silica sand is used to make ceramics found in sinks and bath tubs in your bathroom. Sand filters drinking water, is used in road construction, fiberglass insulation, television screens, computer monitors and smart phones. Our Wisconsin sand plays a significant role in what we do and how we live our lives.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
