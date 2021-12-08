ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My dad bought an “atomic clock” at Walmart in Sparta. Is it radioactive?

ANSWER: Not to worry! An atomic clock is the same as any other clock except in the method of making the clock keep accurate time. When you buy a clock labeled “atomic clock,” you are buying one that can be synchronized to the United States official atomic clock in Colorado. That’s where the word “atomic” comes in. These clocks and wristwatches can pick up the radio transmissions of broadcast stations on several frequencies.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology airs time signals on powerful transmitters on radio station WWV from Fort Collins, Colorado, and WWVH from Kauai, Hawaii.

The frequencies are 2.5, 5, 10, 15, and 20 MHz. Reception of any radio signal can be affected by weather, terrain, location, time of day, time of year and atmospheric and ionosphere conditions. Using so many frequencies ensures reception anywhere in the world for at least part of the day.

The radio receiver is tiny, about the size of the tip of a pencil and can easily be embedded in computer chips and utilized in GPS units and cell phones. The miniature receiver needs to pick up the radio transmission once each few days to do the job of correcting any error in the clock. Generally, the clock updating will take place at night when the signal is strongest.

WWV sends a digital time code on 60 KHz that modulates or changes the power of the carrier signal picked up by the receiving antenna. The receiver decodes the bits to get the time, the day of the year, daylight saving time, and leap year indicators. They report what is called the Coordinated Universal Time.

Estimates vary as to accuracy. One scientist claims precision to within one second in 126 years. Another report puts it at one second in 30 million years. Either one will get you to the church on time!

Many home automation devices, including computers connected to the Internet, are continually and automatically updated to the correct time.

A grandfather clock keeps time by the steady back and forth oscillations of a pendulum. The pendulum is powered by falling weights. Old time clocks use a balance wheel alternating backward and forward. Power is provided by a wound spring. Quartz watches depend on the vibrating oscillations of a crystal. Power is furnished by a battery. All have inaccuracies.

Atomic clocks, the kind used by NIST, go back to 1945 when physicist Isidor Rabi determined that atoms maintain a steady unchanging vibration rate, more precise than the pendulum, balance wheel and quartz crystal. Early atomic clocks used the vibration of ammonia molecules, but today’s atomic clocks go with cesium-133.

The NIST has the big, expensive atomic clocks that generate extremely accurate time signals, and you and I can buy inexpensive atomic clocks that are synchronized to the government atomic clocks.

Listen in on WWV on any one of the frequencies listed above on any shortwave radio receiver. The 15 and 20 MHZ signals are strongest during the day. The 5 MHz and 10 MHz come in best at night. You hear the study tick, tick, tick, and then a human voice announces the time on the minute. It’s quite amazing!

La Crosse Technologies, located in La Crosse, has a whole line of atomic clocks. You can view the selection on Amazon and Walmart websites.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

