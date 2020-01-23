ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a kid.
QUESTION: What is meant by a “gold rush?”
ANSWER: A gold rush simply means that everyone and his brother are rushing to get gold. The most famous in our country was the California Gold Rush that started on Jan. 24, 1848, when James Marshall spotted gold in a creek near Sutter’s Mill about 35 miles northeast of Sacramento, California. The news brought 300,000 people to California in just a few years.
The second big one was the Klondike Gold Rush in the Yukon, in northwestern Canada. Gold was discovered by local miners on Aug. 16, 1896. Over 100,000 miners reached the Yukon.
Very few miners in California or the Yukon found gold and got rich. Mining towns were god-awful places − dangerous and dirty, and miners contended with lice, filthy conditions, muddy streets, outrageous prices, bar and street fights, drunken brawls, murders, pathetic whores, claim jumpers and thieves. If ever a place needed a bit of religion, it was the mining towns.
Lesser known is the Kalgoorlie Gold Rush of 1893 in southwestern Australia. Three Irishmen were on horseback in the outback when one of their horses lost a shoe. Dismounting, they walked around a bit and found and collected eight pounds of gold nuggets. They filed a claim, which was a matter of public record. Within a week, hundreds of gold-seekers descended on Hannah’s Find. Hannah was one of the Irishmen.
Shortly the surface gold was gone, so digging commenced. Some gold was found, but the smart people dug wells in the desert country to furnish water. Others built breweries, houses, and businesses. For bricks, mortar and cement, the builders used the excess rock and rubble quarried from the diggings.
Scientifically, gold is odd. It won’t mix with anything. Gold is found as pure gold nuggets or flakes. There is an exception: tellurium. Gold mixed with tellurium gives rise to calaverite. It doesn’t look like gold. The color varies from brass yellow to silver white.
Calaverite was first discovered in 1861 in Calaveras County, California and named for the county. The county was the setting for famed author Mark Twain’s story The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.
Back in Kalgoorlie, the people were so desperate for food and water that riots broke out. Fairly soon, rumors circulated that rocks they were digging up and throwing away and using for building the houses and paving the streets contained gold. Calaverite decomposes at low temperature, making it convenient to separate out the gold.
May 29, 1896, signaled the start of another gold rush. Large amounts of calaverite had initially been mistaken for fool’s gold and discarded. New assays found that some of the debris contained 500 ounces of gold in a ton of rock. Miners attacked the refuse rock piles first, then turned to the paved streets and dug them up. Sidewalks were torn up and houses demolished, all to get at the gold. Kalgoorlie, Australia, became the world’s largest gold producer. The concentrations of gold mines surrounding the original find is referred to as the Golden Mile and is known as the richest square mile on Earth.
Today, The Open Pit Super Mine is two miles long, one mile wide and 2,000 feet deep. A visitor center overlooks the mine, which operates 24/7. The mine blasts at 1 p.m. every day, unless winds carry the dust over the city of 30,000. Each massive truck carries 240 tons of rock and the round trip takes 35 minutes to the processing plant.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net. Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.