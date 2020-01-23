ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Shortly the surface gold was gone, so digging commenced. Some gold was found, but the smart people dug wells in the desert country to furnish water. Others built breweries, houses, and businesses. For bricks, mortar and cement, the builders used the excess rock and rubble quarried from the diggings.

Scientifically, gold is odd. It won’t mix with anything. Gold is found as pure gold nuggets or flakes. There is an exception: tellurium. Gold mixed with tellurium gives rise to calaverite. It doesn’t look like gold. The color varies from brass yellow to silver white.

Calaverite was first discovered in 1861 in Calaveras County, California and named for the county. The county was the setting for famed author Mark Twain’s story The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.

Back in Kalgoorlie, the people were so desperate for food and water that riots broke out. Fairly soon, rumors circulated that rocks they were digging up and throwing away and using for building the houses and paving the streets contained gold. Calaverite decomposes at low temperature, making it convenient to separate out the gold.