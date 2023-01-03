ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is the top science story of 2022?

ANSWER: It’s the James Webb Space Telescope. Yes, it was delayed 12 years, scheduled to be sent into the heavens in 2010. The original price tag was $1 billion, but like many government projects, it was a tad over budget, coming in at $10 billion. With 30 years of planning, building, and launching, the JWST consumed the working lifetimes of numerous scientists, engineers and technicians.

Launched on Christmas Day, 2021, from French Guiana, it reached its working site in January 2022 and showed the first images to the public on July 11. And what dazzling pictures they were! Thousands of galaxies and stars not seen by the Hubble Space Telescope.

Seeing deeper into space and further back in time, the visible images are spanning almost the entire lifetime of the universe, back to 13 billion years, not long after the Big Bang.

The JWST is a marvel of engineering, consisting of 18 hexagonal super smooth gold-plated mirror segments, creating a 21-foot diameter mirror, compared with Hubble’s eight-foot-wide mirror, with over six times the light-collecting ability of Hubble.

The telescope must be kept extremely cold, colder than 370 degrees below zero. A five-layer sunshield was made to protect the telescope from the heat and light coming from the sun, Earth and moon. It all had to be packaged to fit inside the rocket nosecone and then unfold in a precise manner. The tennis court-size sunshield, measuring 46 feet by 70 feet when deployed, was designed to be folded 12 times, concertina style, to fit into the 15-foot-wide payload section of the rocket.

Really smart people placed the James Webb Space Telescope at one of five positions, called Lagrange Points, where the gravitational pulls of the sun and Earth cancel out, allowing the craft to “hover” in space. L2 (Lagrange Point 2) is a million miles from Earth, so that the sun, Earth and JWST are in a line and in that order. Actually, the JWST orbits the L2 point so that it is never in the shadow of the Earth. While the mirror side looks to the heavens, the opposite side has the ability to collect uninterrupted solar power and communications to Earth.

Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope that was serviced five times by Space Shuttle crews, JWST cannot be reached by any astronaut work party should something go wrong. The tall-as-a-house, 13,700-pound craft must work the first time and continue to do so. Ten new technologies were invented to complete the development of JWST. There were 344 single-point failures, tasks that had no alternative or means of recovery if not successful, and therefore had to succeed if the telescope was to work.

JWST is “seeing” in the infrared. The longest light waves you and I can see are red and the shortest is violet. Light waves longer than red are infrared. JWST is designed to look at light waves that are red and into the infrared.

Already, after only six months of operation, papers have been published on primitive galaxies, newly found supernova and ancient black holes. JWST can view Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, Pluto and their moons, plus comets and asteroids. It seems that no matter which way they look, the cosmos is filled with galaxies never before seen.

The marvel of this machine is that it was constructed and operated by a people who had sufficient curiosity, creativity, know how, and determination to take a peek at the entire universe. One can only wonder if there are other peoples out there that may be doing what we humans are doing.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.