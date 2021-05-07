ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why did I see lightning of different colors in the West from my house in Cataract?

ANSWER: Lightning takes on different colors depending on the weather conditions, clouds, moisture content of the air and how far away the lightning flash occurs.

White lightning is an indication of very low humidity. White lightning is often spotted out west, especially in the desert regions. Many forest fires are started with this type of lightning.

Yellow or orange lightning is observed when there is a lot of dust in the air. Yellow-orange lightning is also seen if the lightning is far on the horizon and for the same reason that the sun or moon appears reddish orange when it is on the horizon. The shorter wavelengths of blue and green are scattered by water vapor, pollutants and dust in the air. All that is left to reach the eye are the longer waves of red, yellow, and orange.

The presence of hail in clouds will make lightning appear blue. A lot of rain in a thunderstorm will allow the lightning to take on a reddish tint.