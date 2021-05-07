ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why did I see lightning of different colors in the West from my house in Cataract?
ANSWER: Lightning takes on different colors depending on the weather conditions, clouds, moisture content of the air and how far away the lightning flash occurs.
White lightning is an indication of very low humidity. White lightning is often spotted out west, especially in the desert regions. Many forest fires are started with this type of lightning.
Yellow or orange lightning is observed when there is a lot of dust in the air. Yellow-orange lightning is also seen if the lightning is far on the horizon and for the same reason that the sun or moon appears reddish orange when it is on the horizon. The shorter wavelengths of blue and green are scattered by water vapor, pollutants and dust in the air. All that is left to reach the eye are the longer waves of red, yellow, and orange.
The presence of hail in clouds will make lightning appear blue. A lot of rain in a thunderstorm will allow the lightning to take on a reddish tint.
The color of the bolt is also influenced by how hot it is. The temperature of the air around a lightning bolt is about 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s about five to six times hotter than the surface of the sun. The hotter the lightning the more it will be to the blue-white color. A cooler bolt will side with the reddish color. Same idea as heating a filament, a horseshoe, or any type of metal.
Lightning is a result of both incandescence and luminescence. Incandescence is due to the high temperature and luminescence is because of exciting or activating the nitrogen gas in the atmosphere. Amazingly, the incandescence is what goes on in a regular old-fashioned screw-in light bulb. Luminescence is what takes place in a fluorescent light bulb.
A neat exercise is to determine how far lightning is away from you. Light travels a million times faster than sound. For all practical purposes, the light from lightning takes no time at all to reach you. But it takes five seconds for sound to go one mile.
Count the time between flash and thunder and divide that number by five to get the distance in miles. If you count to five, the lightning is one mile away. If you count to ten, the lightning is two miles away.
A lightning bolt is powerful. A single stroke is several hundred million volts and several hundred thousand amperes. If we could harness lightning, we would never have energy problems.
People have been struck by lightning and survived. As long as the bolt doesn’t go through the heart or spinal column, you’re good to go. At worst, severe burns and burst eardrums.
Roy Sullivan, a park ranger in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, was struck by lightning seven times between 1942 and 1977. Strangely, he took his own life in 1983 at age 71.