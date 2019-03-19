This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: How do hand warmers work?
ANSWER: There are two types of chemical handwarmers, air-activated units and super-saturated solution type. Both use an exothermic reaction that releases heat. Hand warmers are held in the hand, as the name implies, but also can fit in pockets, gloves and shoes. They are typically used in outdoor activities, such as hunting, farm chores, lumbering or hiking in cold weather.
Air-activated hand warmers use iron, vermiculite, carbon and salt. Heat is generated by oxidation. When the packaging seal is broken, air reacts with the iron to form iron oxide, also known as rust. The vermiculite holds the heat in and prevents it from leaving the place of the reaction. The carbon disperses the heat throughout the packed material. Salt is used to speed up the catalyzing operation to produce heat in a very short time. Cellulose, charcoal, and sawdust are used as fillers, and take up the remaining space.
These iron oxide air-activated hand warmers work only once. They are cheap and easy to produce. When all the iron has reacted with oxygen, the oxidation reaction process is over. No more heat is being produced. Heat is generated for a couple of hours, at best.
The other type of hand warmer uses a super-saturated solution. A sodium acetate solution, along with a metal disc or strip, is enclosed in a flexible plastic bag. A super-saturated solution is one in which the solution contains more of the dissolved material than could be dissolved under normal circumstances. Sodium acetate is basically a salt. A slight disturbance, such as flexing the disc, will cause the saturated solution liquid to crystallize and turn into a solid.
When that phase change occurs, heat energy is released. A temperature as high as 130 degrees Fahrenheit can be reached. The hand warmer is initially heated to dissolve the sodium acetate. This kind of hand warmer is reusable. When put back in boiling water for a few minutes, let cool and they are ready to be used again.
The Law of Conservation of Energy says you don’t get something for nothing. Energy is put into the hand warmer when it is put in boiling water. Energy is taken out or released when the liquid turns to a solid. Flexing the strip or disc provides nucleation sites for crystals to form. This is the type of warmer that people purchase to provide soothing heat for muscles or joint pain.
The air-activated and super-saturated solution hand warmers have been around for decades. New hand warmers are now on the market. Zippo has a 12-hour refillable hand warmer that uses lighter fluid. Understandably, it looks like the famed Zippo cigarette lighter with a cool chrome finish.
Reusable battery-operated hand warmers are becoming more popular. A resistive heating element converts electrical energy to heat energy. It’s good up to about six hours. They are recharged through a USB port.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School science teacher.
