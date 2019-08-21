This week’s question was asked by a neighbor.
QUESTION: Why do we dream and what do they mean?
ANSWER: Dreams are a series of images, emotions, sensations and ideas that occur in the mind during sleep and remain a topic of scientific speculation as well as a subject of philosophical and religious interest. It’s been that way throughout recorded history.
Dreams and dreamers are frequently found in the Bible. Joseph was one of the more famous dreamers (Genesis 37). Joseph dreamed that his family would bow down to him in respect. His brothers didn’t appreciate that idea and sold him into slavery, and he ended up in a prison in Egypt. Consult the Bible for “the rest of the story.”
We all dream even if we don’t remember it the next day. Dreams can be entertaining, disturbing or downright bizarre. Dreams can be vivid. They can make you feel happy, sad, or scared. They may seem confusing or perfectly rational. Most dreams occur during deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, when the brain is most active. Some experts say we dream at least four to six times per night.
Serious dream research began in 1952. A Chicago graduate student, Eugene Aserinsky, hooked up an electroencephalograph (EEG) to record the brain waves of his eight-year old son. An EEG detects the tiny electrical currents produced in the working brain and traces a wavy pattern on a spool of paper.
Every few hours the EEG pen suddenly snaked across the paper at the same time the boy’s eyes seemed to jerk back and forth under his closed eyelids. When Aserinsky woke up the boy during one of those weird intervals, the boy told his father he had been dreaming. Aserinsky had discovered rapid eye movement or REM.
There are many theories about why we dream, but no one knows for sure. Some researchers say dreams have no purpose or meaning and are nonsensical activities of the sleeping brain. Others say dreams are necessary for mental, emotional and physical health. Studies have shown the importance of dreams to our health and well-being. In one study, researchers woke subjects just as they were drifting off into REM sleep. They found that those who were not allowed to dream experienced increased tension, difficulty concentrating, weight gain, anxiety and depression.
Some say our dreams reflect our own underlying thoughts and feelings and deepest desires, fears and concerns. It is especially true for recurring dreams. By interpreting our dreams, we may be able to gain insight into our lives and ourselves. Many people say they have come up with their best ideas while dreaming. People often report having similar dreams, such as being chased, falling off a cliff or appearing in public naked. These types of dreams are likely caused by a hidden stress or anxiety. While the dreams may be similar, experts say the meaning behind the dream is unique to each person. Although scientists can’t say for sure what dreams mean and why we dream, many people find meaning in their own dreams.
Nightmares, or bad dreams, are common in children. Often nightmares are caused by trauma, fear, stress, conflict, emotional problems, medication or drug use. Mental health people say that if a person has a recurring nightmare, the subconscious may be trying to alert the subject. They further state that no matter how scary a nightmare is, it is not real and most likely will not happen to a person in real life.
There’s another kind of dream called a lucid dream. It’s a dream where you knew you were dreaming during your dream. Research has shown that lucid dreaming is accompanied by an increased activation of parts of the brain that are normally suppressed during sleep. Lucid dreaming represents a brain state between REM sleep and being awake.
There are many examples of situations where a dream came true or was telling of a future event. When we have a dream that plays out in real life, experts say it is most likely due to coincidence, faulty memory or an unconscious tying together known information. However, sometimes dreams can motivate us to act a certain way, thus changing our future.
Researchers don’t know for sure why dreams are easily forgotten. Maybe we are designed to forget our dreams because if we remembered all our dreams, we might not be able to distinguish dreams from real memories. Also, it may be harder to remember dreams because during REM sleep our body may shut down systems in our brain responsible for creating memories. We may only remember dreams that occur just before we wake, when certain brain activities have been turned back on. Sources: WebMD and healthline.com
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
