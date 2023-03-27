QUESTION: What are some “they said it couldn’t be done” assertions?

ANSWER: It was proclaimed with certainty that no man could run a mile under four minutes. Swedish runner Gunder Hagg ran a mile in 4:04, then 4:01 in 1945. Ah, but that’s it — no lower, exclaimed the people who knew. They believed the human body had reached its limits in bone, muscle, oxygen and will power.

Roger Bannister, an Oxford University student in England, was studying for an advanced degree in medicine. On May 6, 1954, Bannister ran the mile in 3:59.4. His name and feat will forever be remembered. His record lasted 46 days. Australian John Landy did a mile in 3:58. Ten years later, high school students were doing a sub-four. Since Bannister’s feat, over 1,400 runners have officially done a below four-minute mile. The record today is held by Morocco runner Hicham El Guerrouj at 3:43.13.

Roger Bannister was asked what he thought was his greatest accomplishment. He replied that it was his research on responses of the nervous system, not breaking the four-minute mile barrier. Sir Roger Bannister died in 2018, a few days short of his 89th birthday.

Got another “it couldn’t be done?” Yes, the sound barrier. The sound barrier was believed to be a wall through which no man or plane could survive. The controls would freeze up and the plane would go out of control. And it did happen to some of those air combat pilots in World War II when in a steep dive.

The speed of sound is about 767 miles per hour (Mach 1). It varies depending on the altitude and temperature of the air. Humidity makes a slight difference. Once a plane reaches sonic speed, the air is unable to get out of the way, and strong shock waves form on the wing and body. Airflow around the craft becomes unsteady, with severe buffeting and loss of control.

Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier on October 14, 1947, in the Bell X-1 rocket plane dropped from the bomb bay of a B-29. The shape of the X-1 closely resembled that of a .50 caliber machine gun bullet.

Yeager’s feat is highlighted in Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book, "The Right Stuff," and a movie by the same name that came out in 1983. General Chuck Yeager passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at age 97.

Some others? The first successful cast-iron plow was rejected by New Jersey farmers who claimed that cast iron poisoned the land and contributed to weed growth. John Deere invented the sod-busting plow in 1837, opening up the prairie to cultivation.

Investors in Robert Fulton’s steamboat insisted their names were not to be made public. No need to face scorn and humiliation or be associated with “Fulton’s Folly.” Joshua Coppersmith was arrested in Boston for trying to sell stock in the telephone. Authorities said that all well-informed people know that it is impossible to transmit the human voice over a wire. Many insisted that iron ships would not float, that they would damage more easily than wooden ships when grounding, that it would be difficult to preserve the iron bottom from rust, and that iron would deflect the compass.

"It Couldn’t Be Done," by Edgar Albert Guest, is a motivational poem that encourages people not to give up easily. The poem is a warning that throughout life, people will tell you that certain things are impossible to achieve and that you should quit. The poem states that many people have accomplished things that were allegedly impossible once they put their minds to it. The poem argues that a positive attitude and the will to succeed lead to victory.

Send comments and questions to: lscheckel@charter.net.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.