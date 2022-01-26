ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I see a lot of ads on television about Prevagen that claims to improve memory. Can you find out if that is true?

ANSWER: I turn to doctors and several unbiased and reliable Internet sources to verify any medical Q&A. Prevagen is an over-the-counter supplement that claims to support brain health and boost memory. Evidence of any effectiveness is very limited. There is concern about whether the body can absorb and use its ingredients correctly. Prevagen is not FDA-approved, and Prevagen should not be taken by anyone with serious memory problems, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

With over six million people over age 65 in the United States with Alzheimer’s and many with dementia, it is not surprising that folks want to do all they can to prevent memory loss. Seems we all know and hear about friends and relatives diagnosed with brain difficulties of memory and focus. Couple that with the everyday experience we all have of losing or misplacing items, or “did I turn off the coffee pot before leaving the house” or walking into a room and wondering why.

Prevagen comes in oral capsules or chewable tablets. Prevagen contains Vitamin D3 and apoaequorin. Apoaequorin is a protein found in jellyfish, a fact you hear about in those television ads. They also throw in a protein, calcium and phosphorus.

The Vitamin D is good to go, as it is essential to help our body absorb and use calcium, a mineral needed for healthy bones. We make Vitamin D when exposed to sunlight, something we don’t get enough of in winter in our northern climes.

Why jellyfish? Apoaequorin acts similar to a protein in our bodies called calmodulin. Calmodulin is thought to play an important role in memory, but research is limited. There is concern about how the calmodulin can reach the brain. When consumed orally, the stomach and pancreas quickly work together to break it down and digest it. How much reaches the brain is unknown.

Because Prevagen is an OTC supplement, it is not required by the FDA to undergo testing to show if and how it works. Dietary supplements, like Prevagen, can be sold if the makers do not make claims to treat, cure or prevent medical conditions. Quincy Bioscience, maker of Prevagen, has been called on the carpet for stating its product has been “clinically proven” to work. The evidence to support Prevagen use is limited and flawed, carried out on short term and by the company only.

The placebo effect should not be underestimated. If people think Prevagen is helping them, is that not a good thing? The placebo effect can result in a positive response.

Throwing in a little medical humor: Found on a doctor’s chart: “She has no rigors or shaking chills, but her husband states she was hot in bed last night.”

Excuse by a factory worker: “I used up all my sick days, so I called in dead.”

Note: This column was written on Jan. 8. A column, Concerning Prevagen, by Dr. Zorba Paster, was in the Wisconsin State Journal on Jan. 16. Well worth reading.

Sources: FDA, GoodRxHealth, WebMD, local doctor.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

