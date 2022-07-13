ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What does “survival of the fittest” really mean?

ANSWER: When we hear that term, “survival of the fittest”, we conjure up images of two bull moose fighting it out until one drops dead or runs away bloodied. The stronger bull wins and survives. Or we might think of a person having a trim body toned by exercise and proper diet. We think that person might live longer than any group of people.

It’s helpful to examine the word “fit.” At any given time and place, an organism is most likely to survive if it has those traits needed to deal with the current circumstances. For some, it might be brute strength. For others, it may be the ability to hide. Hares that change color in the winter (to white) better blend in with the snow and are less likely to be eaten by predators. Those that do not are more likely to be picked off by a bird of prey or a coyote. Chameleons are also great examples of using camouflage. For still others it may be the ability to survive cold, drought or famine.

When two species are in competition for the same resources, the species that is more fit will survive. But more important is the survival of the fittest within any single species. The individual organisms that make up a species are not all identical. Variation exists among individuals, and each different trait may increase or decrease the odds of survival.

So, the real issue is not really survival, but reproduction, generating offspring. The organisms that are better at surviving are far more likely to have offspring, allowing them to pass along their traits to their offspring. Over time, those traits will spread through the population, becoming more and more common and displacing those traits that reduce fitness.

Our genes are encoded in our DNA, found in the nucleus of our cells. Nearly every cell in our body contains an identical copy of this DNA. The DNA is divided into chromosomes, 23 pairs. A chromosome is a continuous strand of DNA, consisting of a long sequence of base pairs. Four base pairs are possible, abbreviated as G, C, T, and A. In us humans, all 23 pairs of chromosomes have been sequenced, an entire human genome about three billion base pairs in all.

Each chromosome contains about a thousand genes, and each gene is located on a specific chromosome. Scientists have given individual names to many of these genes. For example, the gene TYK2 is associated with 20 autoimmune diseases.

When two people have different genes, what we really mean is that have different variants, or alleles, of certain genes. A new gene variant can arise due to mutation and most mutations are harmless. The process of culling bad mutations and spreading good mutations is called natural selection.

In really bad movies, the world is terrorized by some monster that arose from a mutation, caused by radiation, cosmic rays, X-rays or chemical toxins. Occasionally an entire chromosome is replicated. Such is the case with Down’s syndrome.

Reviewing the basics: Any species, including humans, is never completely uniform. Individuals possess varying traits. Certain traits increase the odds of survival. Individuals that possess these traits are likely to pass them along to their offspring and such traits spread through the local population. Most of the beneficial traits are influenced by genes. Those genes spread through a local population. Mutations constantly introduce new gene variants. At the same time, certain gene variations, some new and some old, are eliminated from the population. Local conditions, such as climate, change over time and from place to place. These changes have a huge effect in determining which genes are advantageous to a population. In some cases, populations diverge to the point of becoming subspecies and eventually distinct species. That means that new species come into being and old species disappear on a continuous basis.

That process has been going on for millions of years. Species that have died out include the dodo bird, saber-toothed cats, mammoths and ground sloths. Many new species were discovered this past year, including several snakes, frogs, insects and even a new primate species.

