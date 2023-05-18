ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Larry ScheckelQUESTION:How come people can’t feel the Earth rotating?

ANSWER: The Earth does spin, and quite rapidly. The circumference of the Earth, the distance around, is about 25,000 miles. The Earth spins on its axis and makes one complete rotation in 24 hours. That’s a tad over 1,000 miles per hour at the Equator. It’s about 750 mph where we live, which is about halfway between the Equator and North Pole. At the North Pole, one would pretty much stand still, but rotate once in a day. We were born moving and we will die moving!

We don’t feel the Earth spinning or moving because we, along with everything around us, is moving right along with the Earth. If you’re traveling in a car on the road, and you are going at the same speed as the car and if the ride is smooth, you don’t even sense that you are moving.

It is the same as if we were on a train traveling on a very smooth track. We wouldn’t know we were moving unless we looked out the window or the train suddenly stopped or made a sharp turn. Our body can detect very subtle changes in motion. There is no change in motion of the Earth. It just keeps spinning at the same rate.

If the Earth were to suddenly stop rotating, then we would tend to move on. However, the friction between our feet and the ground would prevent us from smashing into anything.

It is fun to speculate what would happen if the Earth’s rotation sped up or slowed down. No matter where we are on planet Earth, gravity pulls us downward. But due to the rotation of the Earth, gravity’s pull at the equator is just slightly less than it is at the North Pole or South Pole. That means we weigh slightly less at the equator, but only about .3 percent or about 1 pound out of 300 pounds.

Now if the earth were spinning 13 times faster, a day would be about 1.8 hours instead of the usual 24 hours. At the equator, we would weigh half of what we weigh now, and could jump very high in the air. The so-called “centrifugal force” of rotation is trying to throw us off the Earth.

If the Earth spun 18 times faster than normal, a day would be 1.3 hours long, then centrifugal force would be just large enough to completely cancel the downward force of gravity at the equator. We would float around like an astronaut does in space. What a great weight loss idea!

The first to prove the Earth was actually rotating on its axis was the French physicist, Jean Foucault (1819-1868). In 1851, he suspended a 62-pound iron ball from a 220-foot-long wire attached to the dome of the Pantheon in Paris.

He set the ball in motion by drawing it to one side and carefully releasing it. The suspended ball made a complete circle in about 32 hours. At the North Pole it would take 24 hours and at the equator, it would simply swing back and forth in the same plane. The time required is 24 hours divided by the sine of the latitude.

Museums often have a Foucault pendulum set up so that it knocks over pegs near the end of its swing, much to the applause of the spectators. The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago has an excellent Foucault pendulum operating. UW-Stevens Point has one in its Science Hall.

Sources: howstuffworks, SmithsonianInstitute, NASA.

