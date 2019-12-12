ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: What is Legionnaire’s Disease?
ANSWER: A never-before-seen bacteria crept into the moist ducts of the Philadelphia Bellvue-Stratford hotel air conditioning system in July 1976. The bacteria proliferated and crept through the vents on a bed of cool air. Within days, hundreds of people who stayed at the hotel came down with flu-like symptoms, and 34 died. The hotel had rented out the convention center to a 2,000-strong American Legion group for a three-day convention starting on July 21. Thus, the bug became known as Legionnaire’s Disease.
Most cases are caused by the bacteria named Legionella pneumophila. This bacterium has been found in water delivery systems. The bacteria can survive in warm, moist air conditioning system of large buildings, even hospitals. Other places the bacteria can reside are cooling towers, nebulizers, humidifiers, whirlpools, showers, hot water systems and misting systems located in the produce section of grocery stores.
The bacterium is so small it can reside inside tiny water droplets such as mist and water vapor. Anyone around can inhale those droplets as steam, or sauna or hot tub before it makes its way to the lungs. Symptoms include a cough, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle pain and headaches. Victims may also experience nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms occur two to 10 days after exposure. Diagnosis is by a urinary antigen test and sputum culture.
I had not heard of a sputum culture, so I had to look this one up. It’s a sample of the gooey stuff that often comes up from your chest when you have an infection in your lungs or airways. The doctor can then figure out whether it’s bacteria or a virus. There is no vaccine for Legionnaire’s disease.
Most infections occur in middle-aged or older people. Legionnaire’s disease is always treated with antibiotics. Treatment is started as soon as the disease is suspected, without waiting for confirmation. Prompt treatment reduces the risk of complications. Most folks recover completely, but some will need care in a hospital. A good teaching friend of mine here in Tomah died of Legionnaire’s disease in 2004 because he did not get prompt treatment.
There are some risk factors: alcohol use, cigarette smoking, diabetes, COPD, medicines that suppress the immune system, kidney failure, steroid use, chemotherapy and age.
Plumbing systems have been evaluated for their ability to support the growth of the Legionella bacteria. It turns out that PVC plastic pipes support the attachment and growing of bacteria. Copper has proved to be the simplest, cheapest way to produce a fix. If bacteria, fungi or algae crawl across something made of copper, they absorb copper atoms, which disrupt their metabolism. The microbes choke and die after a few hours. The self-sterilizing effect makes copper better than wood or PVC. Copper tubing in air-conditioning systems cleans out those nasty bugs that fester inside.
We know that plumbers are installing PVC in new construction and replacing copper piping with PVC in remodeling jobs. PVC is much cheaper than copper. Is there a danger of Legionnaire’s disease? Not really. If the hot water system temperature is maintained at or above 130 degrees Fahrenheit, growth of bacteria is inhibited regardless of pipe material.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.