ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I had not heard of a sputum culture, so I had to look this one up. It’s a sample of the gooey stuff that often comes up from your chest when you have an infection in your lungs or airways. The doctor can then figure out whether it’s bacteria or a virus. There is no vaccine for Legionnaire’s disease.

Most infections occur in middle-aged or older people. Legionnaire’s disease is always treated with antibiotics. Treatment is started as soon as the disease is suspected, without waiting for confirmation. Prompt treatment reduces the risk of complications. Most folks recover completely, but some will need care in a hospital. A good teaching friend of mine here in Tomah died of Legionnaire’s disease in 2004 because he did not get prompt treatment.

There are some risk factors: alcohol use, cigarette smoking, diabetes, COPD, medicines that suppress the immune system, kidney failure, steroid use, chemotherapy and age.