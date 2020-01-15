ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a friend.
QUESTION: Why does a dog wag its tail?
ANSWER: Animals communicate with body language. The three important body parts they use for communication are through eye contact, ear position, and their tails.
For dogs, tail wagging serves the same function as a human smile, a nod of recognition, or anticipation. A dog will wag its tail for a person or for another dog, even a cat, a mouse or a horse. A dog seems not to wag its tail for any lifeless thing. Tail wagging, then, is a form of communication.
According to Dr. Stanley Coren, author of the book How to Speak Dog, a dog’s tail was designed to assist in its balance. When a dog makes a quick turn, it throws its tail in the same direction that the body is turning, thus preventing the dog from spinning off course. Dr. Lisa Radosata, owner of Florida Veterinary Behavior Service, says, “If you watch a dog take a tight turn at high speed, you will likely see him use his tail for stability.”
Dogs also use their tail to walk along narrow surfaces. They swing the tail in the opposite direction to any tilt of the body to help maintain balance. A tight rope walker does the same thing by using a balance bar.
Tail wags are a frequent cause of misunderstanding between dog and humans. Dr. Radosata states, “We should view tail wagging as a sign of a willingness to interact, not a signal of a particular mood or state. In other words, a tail wag means the dog is open to interaction, not that the dog is friendly. However, a wagging tail held high is often a signal of enthusiasm. Whereas a wagging tail held lower indicates a more timid or nervous dog. And a fast wag is good.”
It can be a bit more complicated. It depends to which side the tail is wagging. If the tail is moving more strongly to the dog’s right, then that dog is showing positive emotion, like excitement or interest. If it’s moving more to the left, it’s showing negative emotions, like anxiety, fear, or aggression. Why is that? For both dogs and humans, the left side of the brain deals with positive behavior while the right side deals with the negative. Each side of the brain controls the opposite side of the body, thus the dog’s mood can be read. So goes the theory of tail wagging by Dr. Radosata.
Puppies do not wag their tail until they are about 30 days old. Before that time, about all they do is eat and sleep. There is no need to communicate. At about six or seven weeks, the puppies are socially interacting with one another. They play, fight, nip, jostle, chase and cuddle. They learn to use their tail to signal their intentions and to prevent conflicts. Tail wagging is a truce flag.
Later, puppies learn to wag their tail to beg for food. Tail wagging also serves the same function that the smile does for people. When a dog wags its tail in that familiar broad stroked side-to-side manner, it means the dog is happy and content.
Sometimes a puppy will chase its own tail. The puppy is just playing by itself, since there may not be anyone or another puppy to play with. The puppy probably doesn’t yet realize that this tail is its own. They usually grow out of it.
There is also the theory that tail wagging, unlike barking, is a form of silent communication. When early dogs were hunting, a bark would scare the game away, but a tail wag served as a silent signal to other dogs that a meal was close at hand. Dogs probably didn’t think this idea through. It was probably a matter of instinct. Source: How to Speak Dog by Dr. Stanley Coren and the website pets.ca.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.