ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

It can be a bit more complicated. It depends to which side the tail is wagging. If the tail is moving more strongly to the dog’s right, then that dog is showing positive emotion, like excitement or interest. If it’s moving more to the left, it’s showing negative emotions, like anxiety, fear, or aggression. Why is that? For both dogs and humans, the left side of the brain deals with positive behavior while the right side deals with the negative. Each side of the brain controls the opposite side of the body, thus the dog’s mood can be read. So goes the theory of tail wagging by Dr. Radosata.

Puppies do not wag their tail until they are about 30 days old. Before that time, about all they do is eat and sleep. There is no need to communicate. At about six or seven weeks, the puppies are socially interacting with one another. They play, fight, nip, jostle, chase and cuddle. They learn to use their tail to signal their intentions and to prevent conflicts. Tail wagging is a truce flag.

Later, puppies learn to wag their tail to beg for food. Tail wagging also serves the same function that the smile does for people. When a dog wags its tail in that familiar broad stroked side-to-side manner, it means the dog is happy and content.