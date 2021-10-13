ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: My uncle moved from Sparta to California and had his car’s catalytic converter cut off and stolen. Why did thieves steal it?

ANSWER: Crooks steal catalytic converters because they are valuable. Catalytic converters contain costly metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. Rhodium sells for thousands of dollars per ounce. These scumbags may extract the metals or may resell the unit. To replace a catalytic converter will cost several hundred to over a thousand dollars.

The catalytic converter is part of a car’s exhaust system. The listed rare elements neutralize the harmful gases found in the car’s exhaust. The unit is located on the underside of the car alongside the pipe that channels exhaust gases from the engine to the muffler and out the tailpipe. In many cars, the catalytic converter looks like a muffler.

Most every state has emission standards that cars must pass. A car needs a functioning catalytic converter to pass these tests. Inside the converter, gases flow through a dense ceramic honeycomb structure coated with catalysts. A catalyst is any substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction. One type of catalyst removes oxygen from the nitrogen oxide pollutant to produce harmless nitrogen and oxygen gases. The other catalyst adds oxygen to carbon monoxide producing carbon dioxide. Another process turns unburned hydrocarbons in the exhaust into carbon dioxide and water. After the converter has done its job, what emerges from the exhaust pipe is mostly nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide and water (in the form of steam).

How effective are catalytic converters? They don’t eliminate all pollutants. They only work at high temperatures, around 500-600 degrees Fahrenheit. It takes a few minutes for the car to warm up and get to those temperatures, so for the first few minutes and few miles the catalytic converter is useless.

The carbon dioxide emitted from cars contributes to greenhouse gases and, hence, global warming. Also, the converter turns most nitrogen oxides into nitrogen and oxygen, and that is good, but they also produce tiny amounts of nitrous oxide, which is a potent greenhouse gas. Catalytic converters are not perfect, but nobody is suggesting we go back to not having them on our vehicles.

Sometimes entire cars are stolen and directed to a chop shop. These illegal garages buy stolen cars, disassemble them and sell the individual parts. Chop shops strip the cars within hours of stealing it. The owner and police have little chance of finding it. Chop shops are hidden away in small commercial spaces or residential garages.

How do you know your catalytic converter has been highjacked without looking under the car? The first sign is really loud noises. The catalytic converter helps reduce the sound in a car, just like the muffler. Someone crawled underneath and cut out the converter. It takes just a few minutes for a thief to saw the catalytic converter out of your car and leave you with big bucks in damage.

The Toyota Prius is the most targeted car for catalytic converter theft. As a low emissions vehicle, Prius converters contain larger amounts of the precious metals of platinum, rhodium, and palladium. Thieves can fetch as much as $700 per converter from scrap yards. A Prius owner can be left with an expense as high as $2,000. Trucks and SUVs are also common targets of catalytic converter theft because they are raised off the ground. This makes it easier to climb under and saw through the metal.

The catalytic converter was invented by a French engineer Eugene Houdry (1892-1962) filing a patent in April 1954. They only became practical when leaded gas was no longer available, starting about 1975.

Your uncle in in good company. California has the highest rate of car thefts, car break-ins and chop shops of any other state. Someone suggested that California should be sawed off and floated out to sea, but we probably won’t see that happen soon.

Sources: How Stuff Works, https://www.carfax.com/blog/catalytic-converter, local garage mechanic.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

