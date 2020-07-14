ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUESTION: What is brainwashing?

ANSWER: The classic 1962 psycho thriller movie, The Manchurian Candidate, starring Frank Sinatra, Lawrence Harvey, Janet Leigh and Angela Lansbury, is a good depiction of brainwashing. The Manchurian Candidate movie brought brainwashing to the public’s mind for the first time. The film featured a plot by the Soviet Union to take over the United States by using a brainwashed sleeper agent for political assassination.

A dictionary definition: “Brainwashing is the concept that the human mind can be altered or controlled by certain psychological techniques. Brainwashing is said to reduce its subjects’ ability to think critically or independently, to allow the introduction of new, unwanted thoughts and ideas into their minds, as well as to change their attitudes, values, and beliefs.” Brainwashing is the process of changing the thoughts and beliefs of another person against their will. In psychology, brainwashing is often referred to as “thought reform” or “thought control.”

Let’s look at some of more famous cases of brainwashing.

A few American soldiers captured in the Korean War confessed to waging germ warfare and pledged allegiance to communism. At least 21 refused to return to the United States after 1953.