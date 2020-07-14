ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What is brainwashing?
ANSWER: The classic 1962 psycho thriller movie, The Manchurian Candidate, starring Frank Sinatra, Lawrence Harvey, Janet Leigh and Angela Lansbury, is a good depiction of brainwashing. The Manchurian Candidate movie brought brainwashing to the public’s mind for the first time. The film featured a plot by the Soviet Union to take over the United States by using a brainwashed sleeper agent for political assassination.
A dictionary definition: “Brainwashing is the concept that the human mind can be altered or controlled by certain psychological techniques. Brainwashing is said to reduce its subjects’ ability to think critically or independently, to allow the introduction of new, unwanted thoughts and ideas into their minds, as well as to change their attitudes, values, and beliefs.” Brainwashing is the process of changing the thoughts and beliefs of another person against their will. In psychology, brainwashing is often referred to as “thought reform” or “thought control.”
Let’s look at some of more famous cases of brainwashing.
A few American soldiers captured in the Korean War confessed to waging germ warfare and pledged allegiance to communism. At least 21 refused to return to the United States after 1953.
Patty Hearst, granddaughter of famed publisher William Randolph Hearst and heiress to his publishing fortune, was kidnapped by the left-wing terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974. Hearst was a 19-year-old sophomore at University of California-Berkeley. She was isolated, brutalized and ended up joining the group and agreed to take part in their criminal activities. Hearst was arrested and charged with bank robbery. A famous photo from a surveillance camera shows a gun-toting Hearst robbing a bank. Two people were shot in the robbery attempt. She helped rob another store and made explosives designed to kill policemen.
Famed defense attorney F. Lee Bailey argued at her trial that Hearst should not be held responsible for her actions. Bailey pointed out that her case was similar to alleged brainwashing of Korean POWs. Hearst was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison. She served 22 months, then President Jimmy Carter commuted her sentence.
Lee Boyd Malvo assisted John Allen Muhammad in killing 10 people in the 2002 Washington DC sniper attacks. Malvo, age 17, was abandoned by his mother in Antigua, picked up by Muhammad and brought to the United States and brainwashed into believing there was an impending war between the Islamic culture and the United States. Muhammad was executed in 2009. Boyd is in a supermax prison in Virginia.
Lawyers used the “brainwashing defense” in both the Hearst and Malvo cases. In both trials, the defense claimed their client would not commit such crimes under normal situations.
Some infamous religious cults could fall into the brainwashing category: The People’s Temple with Jim Jones in Guyana, David Koresh and the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas, and Heaven’s Gate, founded by Marshall Applewhite, out in San Diego.
The Manson family, the KKK, the Unification Church and the Hare Krishnas are sometimes put in the brainwashing category, but not everyone would agree.
In our everyday experience we hear about brainwashing frequently. Is advertising and info commercials brainwashing? What about political rhetoric? Or elements of talk radio? Most people view these as persuasion, propaganda, education or campaigning not as brainwashing in the narrow sense of the word.
True brainwashing is an intense form of influence, requiring complete isolation and dependency of the person being brainwashed. This kind of brainwashing takes place in prison camps or cultist compounds. The practitioner has complete control over the victim’s sleep and eating patterns and even bathroom privileges. It is total dependency.
The brainwasher breaks down the person’s identity to the point that it doesn’t work anymore. The brainwasher than replaces that identity with another set of values, beliefs, and attitudes. Unfortunately, according to reports by the United Nations, brainwashing is taking place in human trafficking. Seems there will always be some people who want complete control over others.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!