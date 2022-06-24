ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Is Tupperware still around?

ANSWER: Yes, Tupperware is alive and well, with sales of $2.26 billion per year in over 100 countries. They sell on the Internet and the familiar Tupperware parties. They have 13,500 employees and 2.6 million Tupperware ladies and are headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Until Earl Tupper (1907-1983), in Leominster, Massachusetts, came along, most housewares were made of glass, ceramics, wood or metal, proven materials at the time. By the mid-1940s, plastics, made from crude oil, were being incorporated into consumer products. In 1945, Tupper tried to market his containers in retail stores. His first product was a simple bowl. Tupper’s products bombed. Women shoppers feared that plastic material would be too flimsy and didn’t understand that Tupper’s airtight seal would keep foods fresh. Tupper had patented a “burping seal.”

Tupper was persuaded that demonstrating his products would cause sales to mushroom, a “sale through presentation.” In 1951, his products were removed from store shelves and Tupperware Home Parties started.

Tupperware parties proved to be a big hit, with a social aspect thrown in. The hostess acted as a teacher, demonstrating the features of the pieces shown and discussing product care and touting Tupperware’s lifetime warranty. The direct marketing strategy enabled women in the 1950s and 1960s to earn an income while keeping their focus on family, sort of a work-at-home idea. Social relations with friends and neighbors were an important feature of the marketing technique.

Tupperware parties empowered women and gave them a toehold in the postwar business world. Hostesses were rewarded with free products based on the level of sales. Top-selling and top-organizing women were treated to rallies held in cities across America.

Tupperware came up with a brilliant idea to rouse interest in Tupperware parties. A technique called “carrot calling” helped promote the parties. A Tupperware rep would go door to door in a neighborhood and ask the lady of the house to “run an experiment” in which carrots would be placed in a Tupperware container and compared with “anything that you would ordinarily leave them in.” The ploy would often result in the scheduling of a Tupperware party.

Tupperware has been going strong for 75 years and their top market is now Indonesia, followed by Germany. In recent years, Tupperware has developed a new business model, moving to an emphasis on direct marketing. Tupperware is being sold by Target stores and on Amazon.com. Rubbermaid is a formidable competitor.

These days, Tupperware has become a generic name for any plastic or glass container with snap-close lids. The market is now flooded with plastic container and household items, many from overseas.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

