ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Gas mileage is greater at slower speeds. That’s because air resistance also varies as the square of the velocity. The OPEC oil embargo of the mid 1970s saw gas prices shoot up and a national speed limit of 55 mph was set. Highway deaths decreased a little and gas mileage increased.

Some argue that in a free and open society, we should be able to go as fast as we want and “get there sooner.” Time is important to people. Many find a speed of 70 mph on I-90 by Tomah and Sparta acceptable, but 70 mph on I-80 in Wyoming seems slow.

An argument has been made that raising the speed limit by 5 mph will automatically have people drive an extra 5 mph beyond the speed limit. The data and research indicates that is not quite true, as people do not drive faster than their comfort level.

That Texas state Hwy. 130 is an interesting one. It really got in the news in 2014 when it became “the fastest highway in America.” It’s a 91-mile corridor that runs from San Antonio to Austin, paralleling I-35. It was intended to relieve heavy truck traffic on I-35, which saw 150 trucks every hour entering the United States from Mexico as part of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement). The nickname for this stretch of four-lane is the Pickle Parkway. Stay off Texas state Hwy. 130 if you don’t want to get run over by a truck.