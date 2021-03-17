ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: Why is the speed limit on Interstate 90 in Monroe County set at 70 mph, while out West it is 75 mph?
ANSWER: Speed limits in the United States are set by each state, and states have allowed local counties, cities and towns to set their own speeds. Speed limits are posted in increments of 5 mph. A bunch of states in the middle of the West have a 75-mph limit. Several states are set at 80 mph: Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. The highest speed limit in the United States, 85 mph, is on a stretch of Texas State Hwy. 130.
The Interstate speed limit in Wisconsin was 65 mph for many years. In 2015, the Wisconsin State Legislature raised the limit from 65 mph to 70 mph, the last state in the Midwest to do so.
There are good reasons to set speed limits. Speed kills. The damage, injuries and deaths in accidents is proportion to the kinetic energy involved. Kinetic energy varies as the square of the speed or velocity. Kinetic energy is equal to one-half multiplied by the mass and then multiplied by the velocity squared. This means that a 60-mph crash is not twice as bad as a 30 mph crash, but rather two squared or four times as bad. A 90-mph crash is three squared or nine times as bad as a 30-mph crash.
The stopping distance is also proportional to the square of the velocity. Tests show that it takes 35 feet to stop if you are going 25 mph. But it takes 135 feet to stop if you are going 50 mph.
Gas mileage is greater at slower speeds. That’s because air resistance also varies as the square of the velocity. The OPEC oil embargo of the mid 1970s saw gas prices shoot up and a national speed limit of 55 mph was set. Highway deaths decreased a little and gas mileage increased.
Some argue that in a free and open society, we should be able to go as fast as we want and “get there sooner.” Time is important to people. Many find a speed of 70 mph on I-90 by Tomah and Sparta acceptable, but 70 mph on I-80 in Wyoming seems slow.
An argument has been made that raising the speed limit by 5 mph will automatically have people drive an extra 5 mph beyond the speed limit. The data and research indicates that is not quite true, as people do not drive faster than their comfort level.
That Texas state Hwy. 130 is an interesting one. It really got in the news in 2014 when it became “the fastest highway in America.” It’s a 91-mile corridor that runs from San Antonio to Austin, paralleling I-35. It was intended to relieve heavy truck traffic on I-35, which saw 150 trucks every hour entering the United States from Mexico as part of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement). The nickname for this stretch of four-lane is the Pickle Parkway. Stay off Texas state Hwy. 130 if you don’t want to get run over by a truck.
Despite more drivers in more cars, the death toll on our highways has been trending down. In recent years it has been around 36,000 per year, whereas in the late 1960s and early 1970s, it was above 50,000.
A number of reasons are given: use of seat belts and airbags, faster and better medical attention in accident recovery, tougher laws on driving impaired, improvements in roads with four lanes instead of two, roundabouts and break-away barriers. Cars have improved with anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control that detects skids and applies brakes. Yet, there is a sobering statistic. More Americans have died on our nation’s highways since the year 2000 than were killed in both world wars.