ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Finally, realizing that Nazi Germany was using tungsten to deadly effect, the United States put the screws on Portugal, which stopped shipping tungsten to Germany on June 7, 1944, the day after D-day.

Tungsten is valuable because it has a melting temperature of 6,200 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes it good for light bulb filaments. It gets so hot, it gives off light, yet won’t melt. Tungsten also is the hardest metal known, so adding it to steel for drill bits and saw blades gives machinists a big edge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tungsten is 19.3 times denser than water, making it one of the heaviest metals around. Regular-sized missiles, say antitank rounds, tipped with tungsten, can penetrate armor, the so-called kinetic energy penetrators.

Modern army tanks use depleted uranium from nuclear power plants. The idea of armor penetration is to concentrate the force of a shell into as small an area as possible, sort of a giant dart. Depleted uranium is almost twice as dense as lead and about the same density as tungsten, and much cheaper.