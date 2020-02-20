ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by friends.
QUESTION: Why did Nazi Germany want tungsten?
ANSWER: Nazi Germany coveted tungsten for making machinery and for armor-piercing missiles. The German name for tungsten is wolfram. Portugal had and still has sizable deposits of tungsten. Spain has some. Both were neutral countries in World War II, although Franco in Spain was very cozy with Hitler.
In the 1930s and 1940s, Germany was using tungsten carbide in its machining industry while the United States was using the inferior molybdenum-tipped tools for drilling, cutting and shaping metals. The Nazi lust for tungsten was greater than their lust for gold, which they got by stealing from Jews and wrenching gold teeth from gassed Jews.
During the 1930s, Germany stockpiled as much tungsten as it could get its hands on. When stockpiles dwindled by 1941, they turned to neutral Portugal, who shipped it through Fascist Spain. Portugal plied both Allied (United States, Britain, Russia) and Axis (Germany, Italy, Japan) powers. The price increased from $1,100 per ton in 1940 to $20,000 per ton in 1941. Portugal’s dictator, Antonio Salazar, made a bundle. Decades later, bank officials in Portugal deny they knew any of the 44 tons of gold stored in their vaults was tainted with the blood of murdered Jews, even though swastikas were stamped on many gold bars.
Finally, realizing that Nazi Germany was using tungsten to deadly effect, the United States put the screws on Portugal, which stopped shipping tungsten to Germany on June 7, 1944, the day after D-day.
Tungsten is valuable because it has a melting temperature of 6,200 degrees Fahrenheit. That makes it good for light bulb filaments. It gets so hot, it gives off light, yet won’t melt. Tungsten also is the hardest metal known, so adding it to steel for drill bits and saw blades gives machinists a big edge.
Tungsten is 19.3 times denser than water, making it one of the heaviest metals around. Regular-sized missiles, say antitank rounds, tipped with tungsten, can penetrate armor, the so-called kinetic energy penetrators.
Modern army tanks use depleted uranium from nuclear power plants. The idea of armor penetration is to concentrate the force of a shell into as small an area as possible, sort of a giant dart. Depleted uranium is almost twice as dense as lead and about the same density as tungsten, and much cheaper.
Recall that story about Edison trying to find a perfect filament for his electric light bulb. He is said to have tested several hundred materials. Edison’s people toyed with tungsten but found it too hard to machine. They ended up with a carbonized cotton thread filament that burned for 15 hours, which was sufficient to apply for a patent.
By 1906 his company, General Electric, developed a process for making pure tungsten flexible enough to draw into a coiled wire. A few years later, all light bulbs burned with tungsten, which became the standard for over 100 years.
Tungsten is prized as an alloy for steel used in rocket nozzles and turbine blades, radiation shielding, arc welding, jewelry, high-quality darts, cello strings and fishing lures.
Tungsten oxides are employed in ceramic glazes, fluorescent lighting, and scintillation detectors in nuclear medicine, ballast or counterweights in keels of yachts and Formula One race cars.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.