ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How can a rotating windmill wheel that goes round and round make that pump rod go up and down?

ANSWER: A good question from an astute observer. I too wondered about that when I was growing up on the farm near Seneca in Crawford County. Not only did I notice that phenomena on our windmill, but the big wheel on our McCormack Deering eight-foot grain binder made a sickle go back and forth to cut the grain. Same with our McCormack Deering No. 9 five-foot hay mower.

The basic idea is really quite simple. A shaft connected to the big windmill wheel is bent with a crook in it. That linear feature rides around on the bend or crook. It’s just one of several methods to turn rotating motion into linear or straight-line motion.

Most engines, such as a car engine, use the same idea, but the pistons moving up and down or back and forth, change linear motion into rotary motion, via a mechanism called a crankshaft.

In a windmill and those farm machines mentioned previously, it’s called a pitman mechanism. The pitman device is the steering component of a car or truck. It converts the angular or rotating movement of the steering wheel into the linear motion needed to steer the wheels.