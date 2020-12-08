ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: How can a rotating windmill wheel that goes round and round make that pump rod go up and down?
ANSWER: A good question from an astute observer. I too wondered about that when I was growing up on the farm near Seneca in Crawford County. Not only did I notice that phenomena on our windmill, but the big wheel on our McCormack Deering eight-foot grain binder made a sickle go back and forth to cut the grain. Same with our McCormack Deering No. 9 five-foot hay mower.
The basic idea is really quite simple. A shaft connected to the big windmill wheel is bent with a crook in it. That linear feature rides around on the bend or crook. It’s just one of several methods to turn rotating motion into linear or straight-line motion.
Most engines, such as a car engine, use the same idea, but the pistons moving up and down or back and forth, change linear motion into rotary motion, via a mechanism called a crankshaft.
In a windmill and those farm machines mentioned previously, it’s called a pitman mechanism. The pitman device is the steering component of a car or truck. It converts the angular or rotating movement of the steering wheel into the linear motion needed to steer the wheels.
In a water-pumping windmill, it involves slide guides and gears in a housing filled with oil. That linear-motion rod is called a sucker rod about one-quarter inch in diameter) and goes all the way down to the bottom of the well. The two-inch diameter water pipe is connected to a three- to four-foot long cylinder. The sucker rod is connected to a plunger that goes up and down inside the cylinder. Each upstroke pulls water into the cylinder. On the down struck, a check valve in the bottom of the cylinder won’t let the water be pushed out, so the water is forced up the pipe with the next upstroke.
An ingenious method, called furling, protects a windmill wheel from rotating too fast in a strong wind by turning the direct face of the wheel out of the main wind direction. The tail and windmill wheel are balanced in weight and pivot around a central axis. A strong wind will push on the windmill wheel and cause the tail to hinge or pivot out of the wind. It’s somewhat like a refrigerator door. If you tilt the refrigerator toward you, the door will open because the door hinge is angled off from the vertical. Those big wind turbines we see around the countryside use an electronic method involving wind speed sensors and computer to change blade angle.
An average windmill, with an eight-foot diameter wheel, spinning in a brisk breeze of about 15 mph, will pump about three gallons a minute whenever the wind blows. Winds blow about 35 percent of the time in many areas. That adds up to about 1,500 gallons a day.
Standing tall on the prairie or around a farmstead, the windmill is a thing of true beauty. Not only are water-pumping windmills a joy to watch, but they are incredibly useful providing life for the farm family and their livestock.
Powered only by the wind, they work as non-polluting sentinels keeping storage tanks and cisterns filled with fresh water. They operate effortlessly, efficiently, and reliably. The United States has three makers of windmills: Dempster in Beatrice, Nebraska; Baker Monitor in Evansville, Wisconsin; and Aermotor in San Angelo, Texas.
Many is the night the Scheckel children fell asleep to the hypnotic sounds of our 40-foot tall Aermotor windmill bringing up cool fresh water from the 230-foot deep well.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
