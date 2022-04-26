ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: What are the most common science questions that kids ask?

ANSWER: John Rosemond is a nationally recognized authority on parenting. His column appears in 225 newspapers, and he has written 15 books on the subject. He says that kids start asking lots of questions starting at about age three, when the left side of their brain starts to develop. As they grow, they start looking for logic in things, and they start to see the world differently. One writer claims that children can ask up to 50 to 70 questions per day. Kids' endless questions may seem tedious to parents, but it’s a good sign that their brain is developing, and their analytical skills are improving. Children are very curious to learn. If adults, including parents, respond negatively to kids’ questions, they may lose their curiosity and desire to learn.

Some of the frequently asked questions include: Where does water come from? What happens when you die? Are we rich? How come there are no more dinosaurs? Why do people get sick? Why does my neighbor look different? Why does it snow? Why is the sky blue? How much salt is in the ocean? Where does God live? Why is the moon out during the daytime? Will we discover aliens? How much does the Earth weigh? How do airplanes stay up? How do birds fly? Why do I have to go to school? Why do I have to eat vegetables?

It was found that about two-thirds of the parents said they struggle with the answers to many of the above questions. Twenty percent admitted that if they didn’t know the answer, they made up an explanation or said that no one knows. Children asking lots of questions not only stimulates the brain, but it also helps them overcome anxiety, improves their communication and language skills, increases their interest in reading, increases their ability to learn new things and helps them develop interpersonal skills.

Due to 24-hour news coverage, kids these days are exposed to things that are not so pleasant, such as terrorists’ attacks, wars and natural disasters. Very personal ads on TV don’t help. The response to questions, such as "Where do babies come from?" require age-appropriate responses, say the experts on the subject of kid questions.

One of the better books on the subject is "The Top 50 Questions Kids Ask (pre-K through second grade): The Best Answers to the Toughest, Smartest, and Most Awkward Questions Kids Always Ask" by Dr. Susan Bartell. It came out in 2010. Bartell is a nationally recognized psychologist, consultant and award-winning author from New York. Bartell writes a parenting column, and you’ll often see her on TV talk and news shows. She’s written seven books. I believe the best question I received was, “Who made God and why?"

Sources: You Are Mom magazine, American Psychological Association, The Edvocate.

Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.

