ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

The world was watching which system of government was the best, socialism or free enterprise and who had the best technology.

The Soviet Union beat the United States into space by launching the first manmade object to orbit the Earth, called Sputnik, on October 4, 1957. The United States responded with Explorer in January 1958.

The Russians had many firsts; the first human into space (Yuri Gagarin), the first spacewalk, the first space station, the first to orbit a satellite around the moon, and the first to take pictures of the far side of the moon.

The United States caught up and surpassed the Soviet Union by landing three men on the moon in July 1969. The United States and Russia cooperated in 1975 when three American astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts linked up during Earth orbit. One of those three American astronauts was our own Deke Slayton from Sparta.

We may not have realized at the time, but many good things came out of that race to space. The technology needed for space flight has produced thousands of “spinoffs” that contribute to our national security, economy, productivity and lifestyle. It is difficult to find any area of everyday life that has not been improved by these spinoffs.