ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by some kids.
QUESTION: Why do people go into space?
ANSWER: In 1953, Sir Edmund Hillary, a New Zealand mountaineer and explorer, along with his Sherpa guide, Tenzing Norgay, were the first humans to have reached the summit of Mt. Everest.
In later years, Hillary was asked “Why do you climb up a mountain?. He reportedly replied, “Because it is there.”
That answer “because it is there” may be a good enough reason to travel into space, to orbit the Earth, go to the moon and venture on to Mars and beyond. Man has forever looked to the heavens and wondered what was there.
We humans have an insatiable appetite to explore the unknown and to push the boundaries of our scientific and technical limits. We have a strong desire to explore and challenge the boundaries of what we know and where we have been.
Human space exploration helps to answer fundamental questions about our place in the universe. Through human space exploration, we expand technology and create new industries. Curiosity and exploration are vital to the human spirit.
Man’s first steps into space, coming in the decade of the 1960s, were not motivated primarily by his quest to explore the heavens. It was mainly political. The United States and Russia were locked in a fierce struggle with Russian totalitarian communism in the Cold War.
The world was watching which system of government was the best, socialism or free enterprise and who had the best technology.
The Soviet Union beat the United States into space by launching the first manmade object to orbit the Earth, called Sputnik, on October 4, 1957. The United States responded with Explorer in January 1958.
The Russians had many firsts; the first human into space (Yuri Gagarin), the first spacewalk, the first space station, the first to orbit a satellite around the moon, and the first to take pictures of the far side of the moon.
The United States caught up and surpassed the Soviet Union by landing three men on the moon in July 1969. The United States and Russia cooperated in 1975 when three American astronauts and two Russian cosmonauts linked up during Earth orbit. One of those three American astronauts was our own Deke Slayton from Sparta.
We may not have realized at the time, but many good things came out of that race to space. The technology needed for space flight has produced thousands of “spinoffs” that contribute to our national security, economy, productivity and lifestyle. It is difficult to find any area of everyday life that has not been improved by these spinoffs.
Foremost might be those Earth satellites used for weather forecasting and Earth resource satellites that monitor crops, flooding, pollution, insect infestations, crop yields and the health of forests.
Microcomputers, design graphics, compact disks, whale identification, earthquake prediction systems, air purifications, smokestack monitoring, radiation leaks, scratch resistant lens, flat screen television, high density batteries, the GPS system and noise abatement all result from NASA research.
So why do we explore space. Perhaps it was Edmund Hillary who said it best. “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.”
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.
