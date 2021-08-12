ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

Newer archwires are made of Nitinol wire (nickel titanium naval ordinance lab), a space-age metal alloy that NASA uses to deploy satellite antenna. At room temperature, the metal is very flexible. But in the heat of a person’s mouth, the shaped memory alloy wire continually applies pressure to the teeth.

An etching material is applied to each tooth which prepares the enamel for a bonding agent which will hold each bracket to the tooth. The etch is rinsed and a sealant chemical applied. Each bracket is applied to the tooth surface. The bonding material will not harden or set until ultraviolet light is applied. This gives the dentist time to make last-minute adjustments on the placement of the bracket. Then the archwire is attached to the brackets. The first archwire may be quite thin and flexible. In subsequent visits, the orthodontist would use larger diameter wires.

Sometimes the braces are put on the inside of the teeth where they are invisible. But there can be problems, such as affecting speech and irritating the tongue.

Braces are left on for a tad less than two years. To keep the teeth straight after the braces are removed, people wear a retainer. The retainer holds the teeth in their correct position while bone fills in around them.