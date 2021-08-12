ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: I had to get braces and I’m wondering how braces will affect my teeth?
ANSWER: Braces have two results. They make your teeth straight and they make your parents get a second job to pay for them!
Actually, straight teeth helps a person to effectively bite, chew and speak. Teeth that are properly aligned tend to look better and work better. Straight teeth can prevent decay by not allowing places for plaque to hide. That nasty plaque can lead to gingivitis or more serious periodontal (gum) disease.
Protruding front teeth have a good chance of being broken or fractured in an accident. Crooked teeth can cause abnormal wear on surfaces, misalignment of jaw joints, and possible neck and facial pain, and even headaches. An attractive smile is a side effect, bolstering self-esteem and self-confidence. Good teeth can be a social and career booster.
So how do braces work? Braces work by putting pressure against the teeth and making them gradually move over a period of time. The pressure is applied by an “archwire” that runs on the outside of the teeth.
In the older method the archwire was connected to large metal bands that were cemented around each tooth. Today the archwire is attached to tiny brackets that are cemented to the front of the teeth. The archwire needs adjustment from time to time to apply continuous pressure.
Newer archwires are made of Nitinol wire (nickel titanium naval ordinance lab), a space-age metal alloy that NASA uses to deploy satellite antenna. At room temperature, the metal is very flexible. But in the heat of a person’s mouth, the shaped memory alloy wire continually applies pressure to the teeth.
An etching material is applied to each tooth which prepares the enamel for a bonding agent which will hold each bracket to the tooth. The etch is rinsed and a sealant chemical applied. Each bracket is applied to the tooth surface. The bonding material will not harden or set until ultraviolet light is applied. This gives the dentist time to make last-minute adjustments on the placement of the bracket. Then the archwire is attached to the brackets. The first archwire may be quite thin and flexible. In subsequent visits, the orthodontist would use larger diameter wires.
Sometimes the braces are put on the inside of the teeth where they are invisible. But there can be problems, such as affecting speech and irritating the tongue.
Braces are left on for a tad less than two years. To keep the teeth straight after the braces are removed, people wear a retainer. The retainer holds the teeth in their correct position while bone fills in around them.
About 4.5 million people in the United States wear braces. Most are teens, but 20 percent are older adults who couldn’t afford braces when they were younger. Some decided they want straighter teeth, or a better smile or braces were recommended by a dentist.