ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: We all got Chromebooks at Tomah Middle School and I’m wondering who invented the computer?

ANSWER: Many things we use in everyday life do not have a single inventor but a continuous improvement and refinement of a basic concept. Computers were developed from mechanical calculating machines. One of the earliest mechanical machines still used today is the abacus, a wooden frame with parallel rods on which beads are strung.

In the mid-1850s, Englishman Charles Babbage had the idea of a machine that would undertake any kind of calculation, and the entire program of operations would be stored on a punched tape. It was never built, but the idea is used in modern computers. Babbage enjoys the title of “the father of the computer.”

Punched cards were a way of programming or giving instructions to a machine. It was used to do automated pattern weaving on a loom. Cards with holes directed threads on the loom with wire hooks passing through the holes to grab and pull colored threads to be woven into the cloth.

The use of punched cards was used in the 1890 United States Census. Metal pins in the machine’s reader passed through holes punched in the card, momentarily closing an electric circuit. The resulting pulses advanced counters assigned to details, such as income and family size.