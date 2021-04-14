ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

QUESTION: We all got Chromebooks at Tomah Middle School and I’m wondering who invented the computer?
ANSWER: Many things we use in everyday life do not have a single inventor but a continuous improvement and refinement of a basic concept. Computers were developed from mechanical calculating machines. One of the earliest mechanical machines still used today is the abacus, a wooden frame with parallel rods on which beads are strung.
In the mid-1850s, Englishman Charles Babbage had the idea of a machine that would undertake any kind of calculation, and the entire program of operations would be stored on a punched tape. It was never built, but the idea is used in modern computers. Babbage enjoys the title of “the father of the computer.”
Punched cards were a way of programming or giving instructions to a machine. It was used to do automated pattern weaving on a loom. Cards with holes directed threads on the loom with wire hooks passing through the holes to grab and pull colored threads to be woven into the cloth.
The use of punched cards was used in the 1890 United States Census. Metal pins in the machine’s reader passed through holes punched in the card, momentarily closing an electric circuit. The resulting pulses advanced counters assigned to details, such as income and family size.
The company that developed this tabulating machine became IBM in 1924. Their 80-column, 7.375 inches by 3.25 inches card, became the standard of the industry, with the reminder: “Do not fold, spindle, or mutilate” printed on each card.
The earliest programmable electronic computer was the brainchild of Alan Turing, built in 1943, called “Colossus.” It had 1,500 vacuum tubes and frequently broke down, but the British were able to break the German code generated by their famed Enigma machines.
The United States made a mammoth computer using vacuum tubes and drum memories, called ENIAC, right after World War II. It had over 17,000 vacuum tubes, weighed 30 tons, measured 100 feet long, eight feet high, and three feet deep and used over 15 kilowatts of power. Los Alamos labs used an ENIAC to develop the hydrogen bomb in the early 1950s.
The transistor was developed in 1948 and greatly reduced the size, complexity, and power requirements of electronics and increased the speed at the same time. In the early 1960s, silicon chips packed thousands of transistors and circuit components onto a wafer, called an integrated circuit.
To answer the question “Who invented the computer?”, an honest answer would be “a whole bunch of people.” It was a steady progression of knowledge, research, advancing technology and materials development by a host of smart and motivated people.
Charles Babbage (1791-1871) is an interesting character and an example of a life well lived. He married Georgiana Whitmore in 1814. They had eight children, but only four lived into adulthood. In 1827, his wife died, his father died, the second son died and their newborn son died. In his 1864 autobiography, Babbage wrote a chapter on the topic of religion, professing a deep conviction in the goodness of God.