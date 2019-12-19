ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By 1972, the mining company began paying restitution to the survivors. The horrors of element 48 retained such a hold on Japan that filmmakers used cadmium-tipped missiles to kill off Godzilla in the movie, The Return of Godzilla.

Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is a stable compound formed from cadmium and tellurium. It is mixed with cadmium sulfide to make solar photovoltaic cells. We see thousands of these on buildings and solar farms. Some cadmium telluride is alloyed with zinc to make X-ray and gamma ray detectors. A small amount of cadmium telluride is mixed with chlorine for radiation detection of alpha and beta particles, and gamma rays.

Much research by both the European Chemicals Agency and United States Environmental Protection Agency has been carried out on the toxicity of CdTe. Especially worrisome is the effect of cadmium telluride once it gets in our landfills. Both agencies gave the green light to CdTe being used in solar cells. “Once properly and securely captured and encapsulated, CdTe used in the manufacturing process may be rendered harmless,” stated one report.

Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy found that large-scale use of CdTe in solar modules does not present any risk to health and the environment and recycling the modules at the end of their useful life completely resolves any environmental concerns.