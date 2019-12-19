ASK YOUR SCIENCE TEACHER

This week’s question was asked by a cousin.
QUESTION: Is cadmium used in solar cells dangerous?
ANSWER: Cadmium, number 48 on the Periodic Table, can be traced to old mines in central Japan. Miners began digging precious metal from the Kamioka mines in 710 AD. They found gold, silver, lead and copper. Zinc was found later. The Russo-Japanese War of 1904-1905 and World War I greatly increased Japan’s demand for metals, including zinc, to use in armor, airplane and ammunition. Zinc and cadmium came out of the mines mixed together.
The purify the zinc metal, the miners roasted it like coffee and percolated it with acid, removing the cadmium. They dumped the leftover cadmium sludge into streams or on the ground where it leeched into the water table.
In the 1930s and 1940s doctors noticed local rice famers being felled by an awful new disease. Farmers came in doubled over with joint and deep bone pain, especially women, who accounted for most of the cases. Thousands were affected. Kidneys failed and bones softened and snapped from the pressure of everyday use. One doctor broke a girl’s wrist while taking her pulse.
Zinc is an essential mineral, but the intake of zinc from the mines interfered with the zinc in the body. Cadmium evicts sulfur and calcium, which explains why it affected people’s bones. Once cadmium slips into the body, it cannot easily be flushed out.
By 1972, the mining company began paying restitution to the survivors. The horrors of element 48 retained such a hold on Japan that filmmakers used cadmium-tipped missiles to kill off Godzilla in the movie, The Return of Godzilla.
Cadmium telluride (CdTe) is a stable compound formed from cadmium and tellurium. It is mixed with cadmium sulfide to make solar photovoltaic cells. We see thousands of these on buildings and solar farms. Some cadmium telluride is alloyed with zinc to make X-ray and gamma ray detectors. A small amount of cadmium telluride is mixed with chlorine for radiation detection of alpha and beta particles, and gamma rays.
Much research by both the European Chemicals Agency and United States Environmental Protection Agency has been carried out on the toxicity of CdTe. Especially worrisome is the effect of cadmium telluride once it gets in our landfills. Both agencies gave the green light to CdTe being used in solar cells. “Once properly and securely captured and encapsulated, CdTe used in the manufacturing process may be rendered harmless,” stated one report.
Researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy found that large-scale use of CdTe in solar modules does not present any risk to health and the environment and recycling the modules at the end of their useful life completely resolves any environmental concerns.
Their report goes on to say that large-scale use of CdTe solar arrays offers abundant environment benefits by displacing fossil fuels. Burning fossil fuels produces numerous pollutants.
A government looking out for its citizens’ well-being and safety is something those Japanese farmers could have used in the early 1900s.
Send questions and comments to: lscheckel@charter.net.
Larry Scheckel is a retired Tomah High School physics teacher.